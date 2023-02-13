Charley Webb joins the cast of Better on BBC One tonight (February 13), but you might know her best as Debbie Dingle from Emmerdale.

Charley left Emmerdale in January 2021, and the star recently shared the reason behind her exit.

But will she ever return to Emmerdale?

Who does she play in Better and who is her famous husband?

Here’s everything there is to know about Charley Webb…

Who does Charley Webb play in Better?

Charley Webb joins the cast of BBC’s new crime drama Better as Elise.

In the first episode, Elise joins Lou as one of the dinner party guests at criminal Col McHugh’s birthday party.

While it isn’t quite clear how she knows Col, or what role she has in his criminal organisation, it will no doubt be revealed in the series.

On her Instagram, Charley wrote that she “loved” filming for Better.

Debbie found out Charity and Cain were her birth parents (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Charley Webb play in Emmerdale?

Charley Webb joined the cast of Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle in 2002 when she was just 14.

Debbie Dingle is the daughter of Cain Dingle and Charity Dingle.

When they were teenagers, second cousins Cain and Charity started dating and Charity got pregnant.

Charity have birth to a daughter and was forced to give her to her dad Obadiah’s alcoholic friend Pat Jones, who named her Debbie.

Debbie arrived in the village in 2002 and was a temporary foster child to Paddy and Emily Kirk.

But it wasn’t long before she discovered her parents Charity and Cain were living in Emmerdale.

Debbie has seven siblings altogether. On her mum’s side, she has three half-brothers; Ryan, Noah and Moses. She also has an adoptive brother Johnny, who is the biological son of Vanessa Woodfield.

On her dad’s side she also has three half-brothers; Nate Robinson, Kyle Winchester and Isaac Dingle.

Debbie has two children, Sarah Sugden Jr and son Jack Sugden Jr. Their dad is Andy Sugden.

What age is she?

Charley Webb was born on February 26 1988 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

She is currently 34, and will turn 35 this month.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have been married since 2018 and have three children together (Credit: BBC)

Who is Charley Webb’s famous husband?

Charley is married to her co-star Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe on the soap.

Their wedding, in February 2018, was a surprise ceremony to guests who thought they were there to celebrate Charley’s 30th birthday.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in 2009 and Charley gave birth to Buster in April 2010.

In December 2015, Bowie came along to join his brother.

Their third child, Ace, was born in July 2019.

As well as her famous husband, Charley has a famous brother – Jamie Lomas, who stars as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks.

Debbie married Pete but had been having an affair with Ross (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale married to?

Over the years, Debbie Dingle has had relationships with many different villagers including Andy Sugden, Jasmine Thomas, Cameron Murray, Scott Windsor and even her second cousin Eli Dingle.

In 2015, Debbie married Pete Barton but she’d been having an affair with his brother Ross.

A recording of Debbie and Ross discussing their infidelity was played at the wedding. But moments later, a helicopter crashed into the village.

Later Debbie and Pete got divorced. In 2018 she planned to marry Joe Tate. However, Kim Tate wanted him dead and he fled the village on his wedding day.

Cain believed he had killed Joe as he knocked him unconscious for leaving Debbie at the altar. But it was revealed months later Joe was alive.

Most recently Debbie dated Al Chapman.

However, she discovered he was engaged to Priya Sharma and set him up to be exposed as a love rat.

Where is Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale?

Debbie moved to Scotland in 2019 when actress Charley Webb went on maternity leave to have her third child, Ace.

She returned at Christmas 2020 and revealed she’d been sleeping with Al Chapman – who was engaged to Priya Sharma at the time.

Debbie told Priya the man they were both seeing was a sleazy cheater and they set him up by stealing money from The Hop and framing him.

But Charity ruined the plan.

Debbie decided to return to Scotland with her dad, Cain, to sort a manager for her garage up there before returning to deal with Al at another time.

Before leaving, Debbie handed Kim back the stolen money from The Hide business account.

Debbie and Cain then left the village. However, Cain returned, but Debbie did not.

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) hasn’t appeared on the soap since 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Will Charley Webb return to Emmerdale?

It was believed Debbie would be back at some point, however, a source told The Sun last year that was not the case.

They revealed: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back.

“The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.”

They added: “Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said there are “no plans for Debbie Dingle to return” to the ITV soap.

Husband Matthew Wolfenden was allegedly caught up in a racism row on set last year.

It was said he and co-star Isabel Hodgins made an inappropriate comment and mimicked a mixed-race co-star’s accent.

Aaron Anthony, who played Ellis Chapman, allegedly quit the soap as a result of the incident.

At the time Emmerdale released a statement saying: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

It was denied that Isabel and Matthew had been suspended, however, both took a three-month break from screens.

Why did Charley Webb leave Emmerdale?

After it was reported Charley had quit, she broke her silence on Instagram stories during a Q&A.

When asked if she had left the soap she said: “This is always my most asked question but I’ve never answered it before because I’ve never wanted to make a big deal of it.

“I left to have Ace two years ago. I went back at the end of last year to complete a storyline.

“So, I guess officially it’s been a year. I never felt the need to announce it which is why we didn’t.”

What is Charley Webb doing now?

As well as being a busy mum to her three boys, Charley has confirmed a return to screens.

Last year she teased fans with a picture of her costume fitting for the new role.

She captioned the post: “Costume fitting for my new job. I’m excited for the next two projects I’m filming over the summer and to get back on screen.”

Although the roles haven’t officially been confirmed by Charley, she is set to play a policewoman in Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow, which was filmed last year.

It stars Katherine Kelly and David Morrissey as well as Daniel Mays.

Charley also joins Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan on Better.

Better begins on Monday, February 13 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

