Charity’s huge next move in Emmerdale as she realises Mack has duped her again

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 24), Mack had to choose between Chloe and Charity.

Ultimately, Mack chose to break Charity’s heart and stay with Chloe.

But, what’s Charity’s huge next move as she realises Mack has duped her yet again?

Mack chose Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack duped Charity yet again

Tonight, Mack was feeling guilty about sleeping with Charity and offered to take the Order of Service to the church.

Instead though, he went to visit Moira and confided in her about sleeping with his ex.

Moira blamed Mack for his actions and told him that he will break Chloe and Charity’s heart and could face losing Reuben.

Later on, Charity told Chas about reuniting with Mack. Whilst Charity acted as though she didn’t care, Chas could see through her façade. Charity then realised that she wanted to be with Mack and still loved him.

With the Christening about to start, Mack turned up late. Chloe wasn’t impressed that he was still holding the Order of Service after saying that he would drop it off.

Despite this, the Christening went smoothly as Mack told Chloe that he loved her.

After the Christening, Mack decided that he wanted to stay with Chloe. He went to break the news to Charity but didn’t end up telling her.

With Charity believing that there was still a chance for them, she watched Mack and Chloe’s Christening speech in the Woolpack.

Mack then explained that he was ‘the luckiest man in the world’ because of Chloe and Reuben.

Realising that Mack had duped her yet again, Charity told Moira that Mack had no right to use her like that. She then teased that she would tell Chloe exactly what Mack had been up to.

Charity makes a huge next move (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s huge next move in Emmerdale

After realising that she’s been duped by Mack once more, Emmerdale spoilers for next week show that Charity makes a huge next move.

In a bid to move on from Mack, Charity makes an agreement with Gail that she’ll go on a date with the next person who walks through the pub doors.

With this person turning out to be Liam, he’s stunned when Charity asks him on a date.

On the date, Charity and Liam dress to impress as Charity’s charms soon work their magic on Liam.

But, will Charity find a spark between her and Liam? Will she move on from Mack and give Liam a chance?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will a spark develop between Charity and Liam? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!