Emmerdale's Mack, Charity, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Charity’s huge next move in Emmerdale as she realises Mack has duped her again

Charity moves on

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, August 24), Mack had to choose between Chloe and Charity.

Ultimately, Mack chose to break Charity’s heart and stay with Chloe.

But, what’s Charity’s huge next move as she realises Mack has duped her yet again?

Moira talks to upset looking Mack on Emmerdale
Mack chose Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack duped Charity yet again

Tonight, Mack was feeling guilty about sleeping with Charity and offered to take the Order of Service to the church.

Instead though, he went to visit Moira and confided in her about sleeping with his ex.

Moira blamed Mack for his actions and told him that he will break Chloe and Charity’s heart and could face losing Reuben.

Later on, Charity told Chas about reuniting with Mack. Whilst Charity acted as though she didn’t care, Chas could see through her façade. Charity then realised that she wanted to be with Mack and still loved him.

With the Christening about to start, Mack turned up late. Chloe wasn’t impressed that he was still holding the Order of Service after saying that he would drop it off.

Despite this, the Christening went smoothly as Mack told Chloe that he loved her.

After the Christening, Mack decided that he wanted to stay with Chloe. He went to break the news to Charity but didn’t end up telling her.

With Charity believing that there was still a chance for them, she watched Mack and Chloe’s Christening speech in the Woolpack.

Mack then explained that he was ‘the luckiest man in the world’ because of Chloe and Reuben.

Realising that Mack had duped her yet again, Charity told Moira that Mack had no right to use her like that. She then teased that she would tell Chloe exactly what Mack had been up to.

Liam smiling on a date with Charity on Emmerdale
Charity makes a huge next move (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s huge next move in Emmerdale

After realising that she’s been duped by Mack once more, Emmerdale spoilers for next week show that Charity makes a huge next move.

In a bid to move on from Mack, Charity makes an agreement with Gail that she’ll go on a date with the next person who walks through the pub doors.

With this person turning out to be Liam, he’s stunned when Charity asks him on a date.

On the date, Charity and Liam dress to impress as Charity’s charms soon work their magic on Liam.

But, will Charity find a spark between her and Liam? Will she move on from Mack and give Liam a chance?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale - Charity And Mack Kiss

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will a spark develop between Charity and Liam? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

Charity Dingle Chloe Harris Emmerdale Mackenzie Boyd

Trending Articles

Peter Andre with Princess in bubble
Peter Andre tells daughter Princess ‘I’m proud of you anyway’ as she opens GCSE results
A silhouette of a man standing in front of the I'm A Celebrity logo
I’m A Celebrity winner’s life-threatening health battle as ‘whole family’ gathered around hospital bed
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley
Happy Valley creator announces new BBC drama, Hot Flush
This Morning logo / female silhouette
‘Selfish’ This Morning star on her ‘grief’ following birth of third baby after secret pregnancy
Loose Women logo
The Loose Women stars who are friends in real life (and there aren’t many of them!)
Harri Torr / Alan Tichtmarsh
Love Your Garden viewers in tears as teen star Harri dies