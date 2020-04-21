Catherine Tyldesley thinks teachers should have a 'huge pay rise'

Catherine Tyldesley wants teachers to receive a "huge pay rise", after her own homeschooling experiences.

The former Coronation Street actress - who played Eva Price from 2011 until her exit in 2018 - has heaped praise on workers at five-year-old son

Alfie's school during the coronavirus pandemic.

She told HELLO! magazine: "Like our NHS heroes, teachers deserve a huge pay rise.

"Alfie's teacher has been phenomenal, still there for us every day online and with lesson plans for the class.

"Alfie will happily do his work for his teacher, but when it comes to Mummy it's a different thing.

"I was joking with her the other day, saying: 'You know Alfie will return to school illiterate but he will know the full vocal score to Annie and Les Misérables! "

Kitchen disco

Catherine has enjoyed kitchen discos with her family during the health crisis, but her Strictly Come Dancing past hasn't helped to teach her husband Tom Pitfield some moves.

She said: "It's one of Alfie's favourite times of the day... I tried teaching [Tom] the Charleston the other day.

"I wish I had filmed it because it was hysterical."

The 36-year-old star also shared some lockdown tips of her own, and pointed out the importance of keeping to a "routine".

Structure

She explained: "Although it's nice to have the odd lazy afternoon, I think that when you lose routine, mental health issues could start to creep in.

"To keep me sane every day I like to have a schedule. I find I function better as a person and as a mother if I have structure to my day."

