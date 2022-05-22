Catherine Tyldesley has revealed the name of her beautiful baby girl.

The former Coronation Street actress shared the news she had welcomed her second baby on her Instagram account on last month (April 21).

And now she and husband Tom Pitfield have revealed what they’ve named their little girl.

Actress Catherine and Tom have welcomed their second baby (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Catherine Tyldesley reveals name of baby girl

Speaking to Hello, Catherine revealed they had called the tot Iris.

She also opened up about her first month as a mum of two.

“These first few weeks have been so precious. I’ve been living my best life. Iris will find her own way and decide what she likes. But for now, I’m going with the pink. I am a very girlie girl.”

She also revealed the adorable meaning behind Iris’ name.

Catherine said: “I’ve had the name Iris for years. A while back, I played a character called Iris Moss in the BBC drama Lilies and I have loved it ever since then.”

The baby also has a poignant middle name too – a touching tribute to photographer Tom’s late grandma.

“Iris Ella, it really works,” she said.

Catherine gives birth to second baby

Last month, Catherine shared a black and white photograph showing the newborn’s teeny tiny foot.

The actress wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine has revealed the name of her baby girl (Credit: ITV)

Fans congratulated the couple on their happy news as one gushed: “Awww congratulations. So so beautiful.”

Another said: “Huge congratulations to you, beyond thrilled and happy for you, so much love.”

Meanwhile, many of Catherine’s celebrity friends also shared messages of congrats.

Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn said: “Congratulations to you & your beautiful family. I can’t wait to meet her.”

Tisha Merry added: “Congratulations Cath, I hope you and baba are doing well! Sending you all lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17)

Catherine announced her second pregnancy last year.

However, the star admitted the pregnancy hasn’t been plain sailing.

Earlier this year, Catherine opened up about suffering from extreme morning sickness.

In January, she invited her Instagram fans to ask her questions, and one person asked: “Did you get morning sickness and if so what did you do?”

Catherine replied: “Yes, horrifically. I had really bad sickness for the first three months and I was on medication for it.

“I managed to come off the meds about two months ago.”

She added at the time: “Ginger is good. Coconut water is full of electrolytes and if you’re being sick a lot the chances are your electrolytes balance is off.

“It’s natural and I’m a bit of a nature bunny.”

