Casualty spoilers: Stevie finally exposed to the awful truth about Marcus’ abuse

Latest Casualty spoilers have revealed that Stevie Nash is to finally be exposed to the awful truth about partner Marcus Dean’s abuse.

This comes as Marcus continues to try and control Stevie.

In a horrifying move, he secretly shares a private photo of Stevie around the ED – then blames her for it.

But will a figure from Marcus’s past open Stevie’s eyes to his abuse?

Read our Casualty spoilers for this story below.

An unexpected visit from a familiar face throws Marcus’s behaviour into question (Credit: BBC)

A blast from Marcus’s past issues a chilling warning

As they arrive at work together, controlling Marcus criticises Stevie over her eating habits.

He tells her that she should stay away from Faith.

Later, he is clearly unsettled when a patient named Eloise is brought into the ED.

Eloise claims that Marcus is dangerous – and tells Stevie to stay away from him.

But Marcus tells Stevie that Eloise is an unstable ex-girlfriend.

He claims that she stalked him after their break-up, going so far as to leave a dead cat on his doorstep.

But is Marcus telling the full story?

Jacob tries to warn Stevie about Marcus (Credit: BBC)

Jacob and Faith try to protect Stevie

Later, Eloise tells Faith to protect Stevie at all costs.

With Stevie turning a blind eye to Eloise’s warnings, Jacob begins to take notice.

He pulls Stevie to one side, and asks her out for a drink.

Jacob mentions his own history with Tina, and tells her about the microaggressions Marcus might be using to control her.

But Stevie dismisses Jacob, telling him that Marcus is nothing like Tina.

Later, Stevie is horrified when she learns that a private picture of her is being circulated around the ED.

Marcus makes out that Stevie has been careless with her phone, and suggests that anyone could have sent it.

He comforts her as she breaks down in tears.

Reeling from his latest move, Stevie begins to learn the truth about Marcus (Credit: BBC)

Casualty spoilers: Stevie learns the truth about Marcus

Later, Jacob explains that he met Eloise at a domestic abuse group.

He tells Stevie that Marcus is responsible for sending the picture around.

He says that Marcus isolated and controlled Eloise until she thought that he was the only person she could trust.

Stevie drops in to see Eloise – who finally opens her eyes to Marcus and his abusive behaviour.

What will she do next?

Casualty will air on Saturday, February 25 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

