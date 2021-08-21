Casualty spoilers reveal doctor Ethan Hardy will make a heartbreaking decision in tonight’s episode – after a vision of his dead brother Cal.

The clinical lead is seeing visions of his brother as he grieves over Fenisha’s death.

Ethan Hardy reaches breaking point in tonight’s Casualty (Credit: BBC)

It seems like he’s managing to hold everything together – cooking, cleaning and raising Bodhi as a single parent.

However, it will soon become clear that he isn’t holding it together.

In fact he is barely holding onto reality.

And later when his grief manifests in another vision of dead Cal – he’s given food for thought.

After turning to booze, Ethan realises he’s hit rock bottom.

He finally admits to Fenisha’s parents – Pen and Ashley – that he struggles to look at Bodhi because of the reminders of Fenisha.

Casualty spoilers: Ethan Hardy struggles to cope with his grief

They try to help and beg him to use them as babysitters whenever he needs it – but it’s not enough.

Ethan has another vision of Cal – who gives him some chilling advice.

Cal tells Ethan he can’t be a doctor, a grieving fiancé and a single father all at the same time.

And after a run in with Matthew at the hospital – Ethan makes his decision.

He leaves Bodhi on Pen and Ashley’s doorstep – giving up his child for good.

Stevie Nash wants revenge on Ethan in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

And while he’s spiralling – newcomer Stevie Nash is waiting in the wings to destroy him.

The consultant arrived last week ready for revenge, blaming Ethan for her sister’s death after he made a mistake during her treatment.

Described as a “force to be reckoned with” the official announcement added: “She arrives in Holby on a mission.

“She has a dark history with the hospital which is entwined with our doctors and nurses.

“She’s out for revenge!”

How worried should Ethan be?

