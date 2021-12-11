Casualty SPOILERS: Charlie in danger in explosive Christmas special

Casualty has pulled out all the stops this Christmas for the second of its two part extravaganza.

After the first part saw the emergency department travel back in time to as far back as 2006, it’s safe to say there are a lot of questions that need answering.

Charlie is in danger in this week’s Casualty (Credit: BBC)

And with them will come festive drama – and a lot of it.

Charlie Fairhead will get the results of his (second) brain scan – and with it answers over the worrying symptoms he has been suffering from.

Flashbacks to 2020 will see a still grief-stricken Charlie come to terms with what’s happening to him.

Read more: Casualty: Amanda Mealing hints at a return for Connie Beauchamp

But with it coming so soon after Duffy’s death – will he be OK?

Considering a year later he’s still alive and kicking the answer seems to be yes – but could he be hiding a more serious condition?

If that’s not enough for him to cope with, Saturday night’s episode will also see him try to deal with the returning villain Laura Merriman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmaKS0Scs1c

Casualty flashbacks to 2006

She was last seen in 2006 when she was revealed to be suffering from Factitious Disorder by Proxy (previously known as Munchausen’s) and was purposely making her young daughter sick for attention.

At the time she stabbed a paramedic and Charlie battled to save both him and Laura’s daughter Rosie.

Rosie now works at the hospital as a HCA and she’s pregnant, which made it all the more terrifying when her newly released from prison mum tracked her down.

Tess Bateman returns to Casualty this week (Credit: BBC)

Suffice to say she wasn’t exactly remorseful – and Rosie ended up going over a bannister and plunging to the ground.

Now just weeks from her due date, Casualty will get even darker as Charlie fights to save Rosie and her baby from her mum.

And if that’s not enough to deal with he’s also got the return of his old pal Tess to contend with.

He’s not overjoyed to see her – and the tension is obvious.

But what secrets are the pair hiding from each other – and from the viewers?

Devastating repercussions are teased.

I don’t think I’ve ever made an episode of TV as good as this. I might not again. I absolutely loved it. This is it. This is the one. Saturday. 9:25pm. BBC One. https://t.co/g3yn3kIsOr — Matt Hilton (@quarterbluematt) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile paramedic Iain is fighting for his life having collapsed in the hospital.

He had just plunged over a cliff in a van saving a small child after all.

Festive it is not.

Read more: Coronation Street casts former Casualty and Waterloo Road star Rebecca Ryan

However Casualty director Matt Hilton has teased it’s the best hour of television he’s ever made.

He shared the clip of the teaser trailer and added: “I don’t think I’ve ever made an episode of TV as good as this.

“I might not again. I absolutely loved it. This is it. This is the one. Saturday. 9:25pm. BBC One.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!