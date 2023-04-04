Casualty spoilers: Barney Walsh makes his debut as show airs time-jump episode

In Casualty spoilers for this week, Barney Walsh makes his debut in the ED as the show airs a time-jump episode that will send viewers six weeks forward. This special episode will see the arrival of Barney and other new faces.

It’s a major time of change in the ED after the death of Robyn and departure of Marty and David. Now the show will be welcoming some new characters to the hospital. What’s in store for them in Casualty?

Cameron is a newcomer to the ED (Credit: BBC)

Barney Walsh debuts in time-jump episode

Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney Walsh, will be making his Casualty debut this week as newcomer Cameron. The time-jump will leap forward to six weeks time, showing a change in staff dynamic as newcomers start to get comfortable in their jobs.

Cameron is one of four new student nurses joining the ED. He’ll be joined by Jodie, Rida and Ryan who will be other nurses working alongside him. However, it’s Cameron who finds it especially hard working in such a high-pressure role.

The four nurses will be supervised by newcomer, Donna. Viewers may recognise Donna Jackson from Casualty’s sister show, Holby City. After the show’s axe, Donna will be making a permanent move to the ED.

However, it seems that Donna’s got a tough job on her hands in supervising the new students. She’s soon put to the test when one nurse, Jodie, turns up late to her shift after spending a night with a stranger she met in a bar.

Alongside, these nurses and Donna, the ED is also set to welcome a new paramedic. The paramedic is set to be known already by viewers and is returning to the ED but with a different appearance. Who could it be?

It’s all change in the ED (Credit: BBC)

More Casualty spoilers: Max’s world is rocked

On the topic of newcomers, Max gets a shock when he recognises somebody from his past in the ED. He’s taken a back when he spots them in an unexpected situation. But, will their arrival mean anything important for Max and his life in the ED now?

Elsewhere, Charlie struggles with his loss of Robyn and grieves when he’s handed some of Robyn’s post. With this, he spends some time in the staff room and catches up with an old friend. Can this old friend help Charlie?

Meanwhile, Iain and Faith spend some romantic time together in an ambulance but soon get caught by Teddy. Will Iain and Faith be able to cover for themselves? Will Teddy rumble them to the rest of the ED?

Casualty will air on Saturday, April 8 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

