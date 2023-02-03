The BBC medical soap opera Casualty is set to air a huge exit this weekend for one of its biggest characters.

In the episode, titled Fight or Flight, which airs at 8.50pm on Saturday February 4, a long-standing member of the cast will leave the show.

But who will be leaving the show this weekend?

And under what circumstances will they be leaving the Holby Emergency Department?

George Rainsford has played Ethan Hardy on the show for nine years (Credit: BBC)

Ethan Hardy leaves Casualty

After months of speculation, the show has confirmed that consultant Ethan Hardy is set to resign this weekend.

Scenes from the episode will see Ethan preparing his final interview for the prestigious Jac Naylor Award.

Meanwhile, at work, he treats a young boy recovering from an acid attack.

However, his world is shattered when a loved one is admitted to the Emergency Department having had a heart attack.

While he waits for news, Ethan does some soul-searching about his life and his career.

He realises that he needs to be with son Bodhi.

Following this revelation, he hands in his notice to a shocked Dylan Keogh.

Is this it for Ethan after nine years at Holby?

Ethan realises that he needs to concentrate on family over his career at Holby (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ethan Hardy on Casualty?

Ethan has been at the centre of several major Casualty storylines since joining the soap in 2014.

In 2015, Ethan discovered that he had inherited Huntingdon’s disease from his biological mother.

This came amidst a massive adoption storyline which he shared with brother Cal.

Cal was then killed in 2016, after being stabbed, dying in the ED.

After fathering a child with Fenisha Khatri, Ethan was left heartbroken when she also died – leaving him single father to their son, Bhodi.

Ethan now juggles his work at Holby with parenting, while Fenisha’s own mother and father look after Bodhi.

However, this unexpected tragedy, and Ethan’s crisis of faith will leave him questioning his entire career.

Is this the end of the road for Ethan?

Ethan’s final episode will air on Saturday February 4, at 8.50pm.

