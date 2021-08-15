Casualty newcomer Stevie Nash is going to target Ethan in a shocking new plot.

The consultant has made no secret of the fact she knows exactly who Ethan is – and that she’s connected to him.

Stevie Nash arrives for revenge in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

However, making her debut in the 35th anniversary special, Stevie clearly wants revenge.

Five years ago, Ethan made a mistake while treating Stevie’s sister – one that deprived her of oxygen for some time.

And Stevie seems determined to get justice. Has she been planning her revenge all this time?

Ethan actor George Rainsford teased Stevie’s appearance ahead of the 35th anniversary special.

He told What to Watch: “I think as well as the return of some fan-favourites, the episode itself is unique in that it explores some events from five years ago that have a significant impact in the present.”

George added: “It’s an origins story for some powerful storylines going into the new series.

Casualty’s Stevie Nash is out for revenge

“Namely, a new consultant called Stevie who has a devastating connection to Ethan.”

The show describes Stevie as a “fun loving, no strings kind of woman but also a brilliant Doctor”.

However, it adds: “She arrives in Holby on a mission. She has a dark history with the hospital which is entwined with our doctors and nurses. She’s out for revenge!”

Ethan is in danger in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

However, actress Elinor Lawless said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the wonderful cast of Casualty!

“Stevie Nash is certainly a force to be reckoned with and looks set to ruffle a few feathers!”

But Loretta Preece, Series Producer of Casualty, added: “Eli is an exceptional actress and a force of nature. With Stevie, Eli brings a new and dangerous energy into our world. She’s charismatic, contemporary, compelling and on occasion very unsettling.

“Her wonderful character and addictive backstory is an exciting part of defining a new and exciting era for Casualty as we go into our 35th year.”

However, how far will she go? Will she get revenge?

