Casualty to air double episode this weekend as Max discovers he has just a year to live

Casualty is set to air a double episode this weekend as Max Cristie discovers that he has just a year to live.

Unless Max gets a kidney transplant, things aren’t looking too promising for him.

But, can Max get the transplant he needs to save his life in Casualty?

Casualty: Max discovers some devastating health news

After Donna and Max’s night together, an obvious spark continues to develop between them.

Soon enough, a mother comes in to the ED with her son Isaac who is not breathing well and has gone all limp.

Picking Isaac up and taking him to Resus, Max ends up collapsing in his office after using up all of his strength.

Later on, Dylan finds Max on the floor and treats him secretly before telling him to go home and rest.

Dylan then arrives to give Max some devastating test results. He’s told that he needs a kidney transplant, with Dylan suggesting Jodie as a potential donor.

With his paranoia growing over Dylan and Donna’s friendship, Max heads to his appointment with Dr Burton.

He informs Max that without a transplant he will most likely have less than a year to live.

Struggling to process this major health news, Max seeks comfort in Donna as he shares another kiss with her.

Casualty spoilers: Max’s mum tries to protect him

Max’s week goes from bad to worse as his mum, Stella, arrives at the ED and is looked after by Jodie.

Whilst Stella’s granddaughter treats her, Max makes it clear that they won’t be meeting any time soon.

Soon enough, Stella finds out that Max is ill and asks whether Jodie could be a potential match for him.

Max makes it clear that Jodie can’t know that he’s ill. He doesn’t want to hurt her anymore. But, can Max get a transplant without Jodie’s help? Or is he set to die before the year is out?

The double-bill of Casualty will air on Saturday, September 2 at 8.30pm and 9.20pm on BBC One.

