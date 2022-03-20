Casualty fans make same joke as Emmerdale legend pops up in BBC drama

Casualty viewers were baffled last night after spotting an Emmerdale legend in the BBC drama.

Actress Louise Marwood shot to fame playing businesswoman Chrissie White in the ITV soap before quitting three years ago.

Emmerdale legend Louise Marwood stunned Casualty fans last night (Credit: BBC)

And last night she turned up in Casualty leaving fans stunned.

In stark contrast to Chrissie, Louise played a mother who “accidentally” drugged her son and landed him in hospital.

It emerged she had likely purposefully done it and she was abandoned by her daughter for the abuse.

And fans couldn’t believe it was her.

One baffled Emmerdale fan asked: “Is that Chrissie from Emmerdale?!”

A second said: “Amusing me to see Chrissie from Emmerdale in tonight’s ep.”

Emmerdale star Louise Marwood turns up in Casualty

A third said: Chrissie White; posh b***h turned druggie.”

Another fan joked: “Chrissie White auditioning for EastEnders.”

In Emmerdale Chrissie was the mother of serial killer Lachlan White.

She was married to Robert Sugden before embarking on an affair with his brother Andy.

A major storyline saw her discover that she wasn’t dad Lawrence White’s biological daughter – instead she was fathered by his lover Ronnie.

In 2018 after four years in the soap Louise quit to return to her life in London.

Chrissie was killed off by her own son when he caused a fatal car crash.

And Louise was gutted to leave the soap.

She told Digital Spy at the time: “I am very sad actually, because we have become really close.

“Myself, Ryan Hawley (Robert), Tom Atkinson (Lachlan) and John Bowe (Lawrence) all came into the show at the same time.

“And it feels like Emily Head (Rebecca) has been here all the time too, as we’ve become so close.

“Obviously we’ll stay friends forever, but I’m not going to see them everyday, so that will take a while to sink in.”

