The episode of Casualty that was due to air tonight (October 16) has been cancelled in the wake of MP Sir David Amess’ murder.

The BBC medical drama’s episode was set to feature a horror stabbing.

However, BBC bosses have decided to pull it after the real-life crime.

MP Sir David Amess was murdered yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Sir David Amess?

Conservative MP Sir David, 69, died after being stabbed during his constituency surgery.

He was set upon after he went to meet up with local residents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the father-of-five.

What has the BBC said about Casualty tonight?

In light of the tragedy the BBC has decided to pull the episode.

Instead an episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys will air in its place.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement reading: “We have made some late changes to the BBC One schedule this evening in light of today’s tragic events.”

Casualty stabbing episode axed in wake of MP’s murder

The episode was set to include a horror stabbing storyline for Rash.

Viewers recently saw him reunite with Hafsa – the sister of his late friend Sam.

Previews revealed that Hafsa would turn up on Rash’s door with a troubled child, Rayan, in tow.

Rash decides to help and the pair bond. However, when it’s time for Rash to go to work, Rayan heads out with him to meet Hafsa, but ends up being attacked.

Kyle from the Farmstead gang brutally attacks him – and stabs him.

The episode of Casualty sees Rash drawn into a gang stabbing horror (Credit: BBC)

Rash rushes Rayan to hospital and pretends to not know him. Instead he claims to have found him on the street.

But when the gang discover Rayan is still alive, they send Kyle to the hospital to finish the job.

However he is stopped by Charlie who gets through to Kyle and reminds him of his mum’s work as anti-gang campaigner.

In light of this, Kyle decides to warn Rayan instead – and with Rash overhearing, he says Hasfa can help.

However, that’s when the bombshell is dropped that Rayan is a drugs kingpin.

Hafsa insists she’s working undercover – and the police are called and arrest the gang leader.

Rafa then offers to help anyone in need while Hafsa is working undercover.

But his offer may soon return to haunt him as out of earshot Hafsa brags to another gang member that she has a doctor under her thumb.

It is not yet known when the episode will air.

