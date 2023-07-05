Casualty announces special format-breaking standalone episode to air this weekend

Casualty has announced that it is to air a special format-breaking standalone episode which will air this weekend.

The special episode will air in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

What will be different about this weekend’s episode of the BBC medical drama, Casualty?

The special episode will focus on the NHS’ 75th anniversary (Credit: BBC)

Casualty to air special celebratory NHS episode

This weekend, Casualty will air a special stand-alone episode that differs from its usual format. The episode will include commentary of real life medical professionals in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Within the episode, a motorbike rider – Amartya – will experience a life threatening collision. The episode will focus on the efforts of the team in the ED and show all the hard-work that goes on to save him.

It will focus on all aspects of the NHS from the ambulance handlers to the surgeons.

As well as the medical drama’s regular characters appearing on screen, the episode will also include commentary from those who work in the NHS in real life.

The special episode will air on Saturday, July 15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode will be a tribute to the hard work of the NHS (Credit: BBC)

Special episode shows an ‘authentic glimpse’ of the NHS

The special episode of Casualty is set to show an ‘authentic glimpse’ of the NHS.

Executive Producer of Casualty, Jon Sen revealed: “To mark the 75thanniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS. The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense team-work that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life.

“We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis. In this one-off episode the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

