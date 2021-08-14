Casualty 35th anniversary: Shocking secret from 2016 uncovered as Cal returns from the dead tonight

Casualty will reveal a shocking secret tonight in a special 35th anniversary feature length episode.

The special episode to mark the show’s milestone will see the return of fan-favourite Cal from the dead.

Cal returns from the dead in Casualty tonight (Credit: BBC)

Actor Richard Windsor will reprise his role to help Ethan come to terms with all that’s happened to him.

After Fenisha’s death, Ethan needs some help to get through it – enter his dead brother Cal.

Cal actor Richard Windsor explains: “He’s come back to haunt Ethan’s dreams!

“He’s there to help Ethan through a very difficult time, be his voice of reason and make him see that life is still worth living, especially for Bodhi his son.

“He was always Ethan’s rock in life, and he’s continuing that in death.”

The actor also teased what fans can expect from the 35th anniversary episode.

Casualty 35th anniversary will be ‘heart-wrenching’

He said: “A lot of emotional heart-wrenching drama! A little bit of cheekiness from Cal, and some really lovely brotherly bonding between Ethan and Cal.”

Actor George Rainsford, who plays Ethan, added: “I think as well as the return of some fan-favourites, the episode itself is unique in that it explores some events from five years ago that have a significant impact in the present.”

And he hints at a major secret being revealed in the episode.

“It’s an origins story for some powerful storylines going into the new series,” he said.

“Namely, a new consultant called Stevie who has a devastating connection to Ethan.”

Hopefully the episode will begin Ethan’s healing process – and he will be lifted from the darkness.

However Ethan struggles to cope in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

However, actor George has revealed the episode will help him come to terms with all of his trauma.

He said: “I think because he has experienced so much pain already in his life, he has an understanding of it and what’s needed to recover from it.

“Ethan reacts emotionally to grief but, instinctively, runs away from addressing his problems. But as we know, they catch up with you in the end.

“So I think he has to use what has happened to him as a tool to improve the lives of others. Acceptance and finding peace in his own life will come about by being a great doctor and a kind and forgiving colleague.

“You’ll have to stay tuned to see if that’s possible!”

Casualty airs a feature length special episode tonight on BBC One at 8.45pm.

