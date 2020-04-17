Carol Vorderman 'looks like Deirdre Barlow' as she shows off permed hair

Carol Vorderman has compared herself to a Coronation Street legend in a throwback picture from when she was 20.

The TV presenter posted the picture to her Twitter account.

Alongside the picture she tweeted: "Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni. Very bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher. #MeAt20."

Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher 😂 ❤️#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xatuFBygZn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 17, 2020

Fans commented on the picture.

One wrote: "Beautiful, wow a perm in 81. You were the leader of fashion. How I miss the 80s."

A second said: "Perms were so big in the eighties. I got a spiral perm in '86."

Carol has very different hair now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Don't worry Carol we all had them! At least you didn't have yours layered as well! Your mum must have been literally bursting with pride."

Back in the 80s, perms were a popular hairstyle, which meant a person would have their hair curled and it would last for around three months.

Deirdre Barlow

Anne Kirkbride played Deirdre from 1972 until 2014.

In terms of her style, she was well known for wearing her big glasses. Although she did sport straight hair for a while, Deirdre also had a perm.

Carole was inspired by Deirdre (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Deirdre was always a huge part of the soap. But especially in the 80s.

Very bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher.

After marrying Ken, Deirdre famously had an affair with Mike Baldwin. But Ken and Deirdre eventually reconciled.

Ken continued to be on and off, but remarried in 2005. They remained together until Deirdre's death.

Sadly actress Anne died from breast cancer in January 2015 and Deirdre died off-screen later in the year.

Me at 20

Currently celebrities are sharing photos of themselves at 20 years old revealing their old hairstyles.

#MeAt20 well 19-1994 (can’t find a me at 20 photo) end of year at Southdown’s college,style influenced By Bob Marley ❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/p4aTA5GzW3 — lorraine stanley (@loustar76) April 16, 2020

Other celebs who have shared their pictures include EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley, who revealed she was influenced by Bob Marley, and EastEnders star Ricky Champ.

What hairstyle did you have when you were 20?

