Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has shared a picture with her son Mexx which has left fans gushing.

The actress, who plays Sophie Webster in the ITV soap, posted the photograph to her Instagram account. In the snap, Brooke can be seen sat next to little boy in an outdoor restaurant.

She captioned the post: “I am so proud to be your mummy.”

Her fans gushed over the picture saying how adorable little Mexx is.

One wrote: “Cutest mother and son relationship.”

A second commented: “He’s so cute.”

A third added: “He is so gorgeous.”

Brooke’s friends and Corrie co-stars also commented on the picture.

Brooke plays Sophie in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw, wrote: “Love you both.”

Helen Flanagan, who plays Sophie’s sister Rosie Webster, commented: “You’re a wonderful mummy!”

Brooke’s cousin Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass, said: “My favourites.”

Former Corrie and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan commented a love heart emoji.

When will Brooke Vincent return to Coronation Street?

Brooke went on maternity leave last year from Coronation Street.

However back in August, Brooke revealed she didn’t have any plans to return to the cobbles just yet.

Brooke often shares snaps of her son on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on her Instagram story in response to a fan who asked if she’s returning to the cobbles, she said: “Not just yet, I’m really enjoying being a mummy to Mexx and concentrating on @ohsobofficial but Corrie is my home and I miss so many people there.”

Recently Helen Flanagan announced she is pregnant with her third child. The actress and her fiancé Scott Sinclair, are already parents to two daughters, three year old Matilda and Delilah, one.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

