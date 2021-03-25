Brooke Vincent has shared a rare snap of son Mexx as she prepares to welcome her second baby.

The Coronation Street favourite, 28, took to social media to post the adorable snap while visiting some horses.

Clearly an animal lover, the candid shots showed little Mexx wrapped up at the stables.

In one, Mexx posed next to a horse as it playfully sniffed his hat.

Alongside the photos, Brooke penned: “We asked him if he watched Corrie, he said no only NEIGHbours… I’m here all week.”

And the post didn’t go unnoticed with her 934k Instagram followers.

Little cutie!

Gushing over Mexx, one wrote: “I can’t cope! He’s too cute & his little outfit is everything.”

A second added: “That made me chuckle! He’s adorable.”

In addition, a third said: “Little cutie!”

Brooke Vincent shared an adorable snap of her baby son Mexx (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Brooke Vincent due?

The Corrie star, who is on maternity leave, is due to welcome another child with partner Kean Bryan this spring.

The pair announced her second pregnancy back in November.

Meanwhile, in January, Brooke confirmed the gender of their baby.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “We are having another boy. We never found out with Mexx & this time we just said why not. To be honest I’ve enjoyed both pregnancy’s with having found out and not.

“It’s nice to know I’m having a boy and he will be so close in age to Mexx hopefully they will be little besties.”

Brooke revealed the couple weren’t planning on finding out their baby’s gender, but decided against the decision.

Brooke and Kean are welcoming a second tot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a separate slide, she explained: “We was literally on our way to our 20 week scan and I just said shall we find out.

“@kean8 panicked & got dramatic and said he needed time & I can’t just spring that onto him. We then spent the journey going through the pros and cons and when she asked we just said yes!

“It was nice to be honest and also made both pregnancy journeys different.”

Following the news of her pregnancy, Brooke opened up on the struggles of welcoming another tot during a pandemic.

The actress told her followers: “I’ve found this pregnancy completely different to my last. The change from being pregnant in 2019 to 2021 has been nothing short of drastic.

“The fact nothing is the same at the moment is just horrible. Talks of partners not being able to come to scans, the uncertainty around birth plans. Everything is just up in the air and it’s really hard to make sense of it all.”

