Brooke Vincent returns to Corrie set after taking a break from maternity leave

Brooke Vincent has returned to Corrie to film the show’s 60th anniversary special – nearly one year after giving birth to baby son Mexx.

The actress, who joined Coronation Street as Sophie Webster back in 2004, snapped a shot outside the Manchester set earlier today (October 22).

The 28-year-old star is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

Brooke Vincent has returned to Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taking to Instagram, Brooke shared a snap ahead of filming for the upcoming documentary.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Whaaaaaaaaa!!!!”

Brooke’s soap surprise comes days after her former co-star and pal Michelle Keegan also returned to the set.

The actress, who appeared as Tina McIntyre, left the soap back in 2014 after her character was killed off.

The actress posted a snap on set (Credit: Instagram Story/brookelevivincent)

Why did Brooke Vincent leave Corrie?

Brooke gave birth to little Mexx last October, and remains on maternity leave.

She previously took to social media to share an emotional video from her last day on set.

The clip showed the actress surrounded by her co-stars as she filmed her final scenes.

She wrote: “I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play ‘Sophie Webster’ and today I left to play my biggest role yet ‘Mummy’.

Brooke is best known for playing Sophie Webster (Credit: ITV)

“My amazing family at Coronation Street, I am going to miss you all so much.

“Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years.”

When is Brooke returning to the soap?

Back in August, Brooke revealed she didn’t have any plans to return to Coronation Street just yet.

The star says she is currently enjoying being a mum, but hasn’t ruled out a comeback in the future.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “Not just yet, I’m really enjoying being a mummy to Mexx and concentrating on @ohsobofficial but Corrie is my home and I miss so many people there.”

The actress also recently announced: “I’ve been on Corrie since I was 11 so it’s nice to have some time to be with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

“Hopefully not too long though.”

