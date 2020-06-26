Brooke Vincent's boyfriend Kean Bryan pays tribute to mum after she dies

The boyfriend of Brooke Vincent, Kean Bryan, has paid a touching tribute to his mother after she died.

Kean posted the tribute to his Instagram sharing a black and white photo of him and his mum.

He wrote: "Yesterday we said our goodbyes to my beautiful mum. I am so thankful for everything you have done for our family. I am the man I am today because of you.

He added: "I know our time was cut short but I am happy now you're at peace. I promise to make you proud and look after our family. Fly high mum, I love you."

His family, friends and teammates all commented to send their love and support.

Brooke commented a love heart and sparkle emoji.

Kean and Brooke have been together since 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her cousin and Corrie co-star Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass, also commented a red love heart.

His teammate, Sheffield United striker David Mcgoldrick commented: "Thoughts are with you and your family bro."

Kean has not stated how his mother died.

Brooke and Kean - becoming parents

Last year, Brooke and Kean welcomed their son Mexx.

Yesterday we said our goodbyes to my beautiful mum.

The actress is still on maternity leave from Coronation Street, where she plays Sophie Webster. Meanwhile, her character is off travelling.

Returning to Coronation Street

Brooke hasn't said when she will be returning to Coronation Street

However filming recently resumed and last month Brooke gave an update on when she plans to return to the show.

During an Instagram Q&A, she was asked about her plans to return to the soap. The actress replied: "I'm not sure yet as I didn't take typical maternity. I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

"Hopefully not too long though."

