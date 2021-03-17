Brian Packham and Cathy Matthews are a famous Coronation Street couple. But when they both first arrive and when did they get together?

Brian and Cathy in Coronation Street: When did they first arrive?

Brian made his first appearance on Corrie in April 2010. He was one of the teachers at Daisyfield High School who interviewed Colin Fishwick for a teaching job.

But little did he know that Colin was actually John Stape. John stole Colin’s identity in order to teach, as he was unable to after he had an affair with his pupil Rosie Webster.

Brian had a relationship with Julie (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Read more: Who plays Kelly in Coronation Street?

He became a more permanent character when he began dating Eileen Grimshaw’s half-sister Julie Carp

Meanwhile Cathy didn’t make her first appearance until April 2015 when she became friends with Roy Cropper.

After her husband died, Cathy became a compulsive hoarder and Roy helped her with her addiction.

Cathy and Roy were going to get married (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Cathy and Roy started a relationship and were even due to marry. However just before the wedding, Cathy learnt that Roy wasn’t sure and ended their relationship at the altar.

However the two agreed to remain close friends.

Brian is played by Peter Gunn and Cathy is played by Melanie Hill.

Their relationship

In 2017, Cathy started to have a crush on Brian, but didn’t want to act on it as she knew Brian and Roy were close friends.

After being sick on Brian’s shoes after a night out, Cathy believed he would never feel the same way about her. But she was pleasantly surprised when he admitted his feelings for her.

The pair began secretly meeting and using No.6 as a place to be intimate. However this annoyed No.6 owner and Cathy’s friend Yasmeen, her grandson Zeedan and his wife at the time, Rana.

Cathy developed feelings for Roy’s friend Brian (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Yasmeen encouraged Cathy to go public with her and Brian’s relationship.

However later they used Roy’s flat when he was bat watching. But Zeedan spotted Roy on the street and cunningly convinced him to go back to his flat, knowing Cathy and Brian were in there.

Soon Roy caught them, however he remained friends with both Cathy and Brian.

Brian and Cathy run The Kabin together (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Denise Black plays June Marshall in Unforgotten episode four: How did she leave Corrie?

In 2018, Brian and Cathy decided to move in together as they were worried how Roy would react. But he reacted well as he wanted Carla to move into Brian’s room.

Brian, Cathy and Cathy’s nephew Alex Warner moved into No.12 Coronation Street.

In 2019, Brian bought The Kabin Newsagent and runs it with Cathy.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.