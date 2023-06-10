EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is ‘to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing‘, according to a tabloid report.

Bobby, 20, plays Freddie Slater on the BBC One soap. In real life, he is the eldest son of presenter Jeff Brazier and late Big Brother contestant Jade Goody.

According to The Sun, Bobby has waltzed to the top of the BBC’s wish list for Strictly 2023 after winning over soap fans.

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut as Freddie Slater last year (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

Bobby Brazier for Strictly Come Dancing?

A show source is reported to have claimed to the news outlet that viewers still adore Jade, who died in 2009 aged 27.

They also suggested the deal to secure Bobby’s place on the dance floor was almost sealed.

The unnamed insider is reported to have said: “Bobby is the dream signing for Strictly. He’s a young heart-throb who comes with a huge fanbase.

He also has a very personal backstory and there’s so much love out there for Jade.

Heading for Strictly in 2023? Bobby Brazier gives a thumbs up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby previously modelled for Dolce & Gabbana before trying his hand at acting.

He was born in June 2003, the year after his mum became a reality TV star on the third Channel 4 series of Big Brother.

She passed away from cervical cancer when Bobby was just five. His younger brother Freddy was born in September 2004.

ED! has contacted representatives for Strictly Come Dancing and Bobby Brazier for comment on The Sun’s story.

Speaking to The Times earlier this year about what he remembers about his mum, Bobby admitted: “Not a whole lot. Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people. I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum.”

Read more: EastEnders critic apologises to Bobby Brazier after going ‘too far’

