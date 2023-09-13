Bill Fellows’ life beyond Coronation Street – from Hollywood to famous actor son

Bill Fellows is currently best known for playing the role of Stu Carpenter, having joined Coronation Street in 2021.

On screen, Stu hasn’t had an easy life having done time in prison and having spent part of his years homeless.

However, actor Bill’s life away from the cobbles is rather impressive and much more glamorous than Stu’s.

Bill has appeared in both Doctors and Casualty (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street’s Bill Fellows starred in rival soaps

Whilst first being seen on the cobbles in 2021, Coronation Street wasn’t the first soap that Bill appeared on.

In 2006, Bill briefly appeared in an episode of EastEnders as a chaplain.

Between 2002-2009, he also starred in two episodes of Holby City, before going on to star in Waterloo Road.

Bill followed this with another medical-based soap appearance in Casualty. He’s appeared in the show a total of seven times.

Adding to this, Bill has also had occasional roles in Doctors, spanning from 2003-2020.

Bill’s also appeared in Vera (Credit: ITV)

What else has Bill Fellows been in?

Bill has an extensive catalogue of TV shows that have helped in the lead up to his life on the cobbles.

His television shows range from Vera to This Time with Alan Partridge.

Before Coronation Street, viewers may have recognised him for his role in Ted Lasso, playing the role of George Cartrick.

Starting this role in 2020, Bill continued with it whilst playing his new role of Stu Carpenter.

Bill has been in a few Hollywood films (Credit: BBC)

Bill Fellows’ Hollywood career

Aside from the small screen, Bill has also had the opportunity to work in Hollywood.

He’s appeared in several Hollywood movies, working alongside the likes of Florence Pugh and Pierce Brosnan.

Bill appeared in the 2016 film Lady Macbeth and also was seen in the 2018 thriller film, Final Score.

Other viewers may have seen him in movies such as The Tournament and In Our Name.

He’s also had the chance to work with big stars such as Joanne Froggatt and Robert Carlyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Fellows (@fellows9690)

Bill Fellows has a famous acting son

It seems that Bill’s not the only actor in his family as his son is also famous for his talents.

Bill’s son Dylan Reeves-Fellows is also a famous actor, having starred in productions such as Breaking Point and French Connections.

He also has his own YouTube channel which is titled Life with Dylan, which Bill has previously promoted on his own Instagram page.

Dylan’s acting career looks to be going well, as Bill posted a photo on social media of them both together, captioning it: “The day has finally come…. My son is paying for dinner.”

Dylan has starred in movies including Blood Curse II: Asmodeus Rises, and short film Someone Like You.

