Beverley Callard’s agent reveals why she really quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard’s agent has revealed why she really quit the show.

The actress sensationally announced her departure from the ITV soap in 2020 after 30 years playing Liz McDonald.

Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street over the lack of plots her agent has revealed (Credit: SPLASH)

And now her agent, author Melanie Blake, has told that it was the show’s treatment of Liz that saw Beverley walk away.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Melanie said: “She basically came to me and said: ‘I’m done’. I was like: ‘We’ll wait for another producer and we’ll get great stories’. She said: ‘No, I’m done. I want out’.

“Everyone loves the character of Liz, but Beverley said she wanted to leave. She decided that she really meant it.”

But why did Beverley walk away from the soap after so long?

Melanie revealed it was because of the lack of storylines for Liz.

“I know that’s why Bev left,” she said.

“Because her storylines were not believable to her anymore and she felt no-one was bothered about her character’s history arc, to make it realistic for her to play.

“She actually said: ‘I don’t want to turn up to do stuff that I don’t even believe in.

“The audience deserve better for Liz’. And she was right – they let the character down and the audience down with her, and that’s how they lost her.”

Beverley quit Coronation Street as Liz in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Why did Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street?

Beverley played cobbles icon Liz McDonald for 31 years before she quit in 2020.

Liz was the mother of twins Steve and Andy and wife to Jim before that turned very sour.

She was known for her love of short skirts, big hair and bold prints. The character was also the landlady of the Rovers Return for many years before her exit.

When Beverley announced her decision to quit the soap she was originally supposed to have a huge departure storyline.

It was said she was going to team up with criminal Scott Emberton for an armed robbery to raise money for grandson Oliver‘s treatment.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant she was unable to film those scenes. Beverley also had a hip operation that put her out of action when filming resumed.

Instead, Liz went to live in Spain and her exit wasn’t shown on screen.

