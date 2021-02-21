Beverley Callard predicts worrying fate for Liz McDonald on Coronation Street

Beverley Callard has said her iconic Coronation Street character Liz McDonald could be killed off.

The actress, 63, reckons Corrie bosses could easily find an untimely way to get rid of Liz.

She said this in spite of bosses telling they wouldn’t kill her character off when she resigned from the soap.

Beverley Callard has no plans to return to Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Beverley Callard say about Coronation Street?

Bev told The Mirror: “I think Liz may well die. They did say when I handed my notice in: ‘We’re not going to kill Liz, we do want you to come back.’

“But now I’ve made that decision I don’t want to go back, they may kill her off screen.”

Beverley said she was leaving the soap in late 2019, and her last scenes were aired in June 2020.

Now I’ve made that decision I don’t want to go back, they may kill her off screen.

However, she didn’t get a formal exit storyline, despite being on the soap on and off for some 30 years.

Read more: Idris Elba confirms Luther film IS happening

This was because of two reasons – the pandemic and Beverley’s unexpected health battle.

COVID-19 threw the soap completely off its filming schedule.

Filming was shut down for months and once resumed strict new filming guidelines were instilled.

Bev on I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Beverley Callard?

What’s more, Beverley suffered greatly after undergoing a botched hip surgery.

This resulted in her later having to have a full hip replacement, which took months to recover from.

Read more: Ant and Dec fans in tears as they return on Saturday Night Takeaway

She even told Loose Women that there had originally been a dramatic exit storyline in mind.

But her health and filming restrictions stopped her from shooting it last year.

Bev said: “Well, the biggest thing was we went to shoot Liz’s big dramatic exit – I’m not going to tell you what it was – but after lockdown I couldn’t go back.

“They did offer me a wheelchair and I said: ‘Absolutely not! A wheelchair and stiletto shoes, no no no.'”

Liz never had a proper exit storyline (Credit: ITV)

In fact, the only mention of Liz being gone was when her son Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby were in the midst of caring for their terminally ill son Oliver.

During the episode that aired in August last year, Leanne mentioned that Liz was now in Spain.

To which Steve replied: “No. Well, I get why she had to get out of here, but yeah – one less person to talk to, I suppose.”

Despite Beverley’s health woes, she went on to compete on 2020’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! in Wales.

She was voted out after 17 days in the castle.

Do you miss Liz McDonald? Let us know on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.