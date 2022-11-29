Actress Beverley Callard took to Instagram to share a saucy snap of herself and her husband in bed together.

The former Coronation Street star enjoyed a family lunch with her husband earlier in the day.

However, things took a less family-friendly turn when the pair got back home together.

Beverley Callard appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews)

Beverley Callard shares shock Instagram snap

Beverley, who took part in the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity, shared the cheeky snap on her Instagram Stories.

It showed herself and Jon in bed, with the covers pulled up to protect their modesty.

And it appeared to have been a fun night out for the couple, as Bev shared the shot of herself in bed, hair up, with her make-up off.

She said: “Reality,” adding crying with laughter emojis.

Alongside the picture of them both smiling in bed, she also added: “What a night it was.”

Career change for Beverley Callard

Meanwhile, Bev recently embarked on a career change after leaving Corrie.

The actress sensationally announced her departure from the ITV soap in 2020 after 30 years playing Liz McDonald.

She was an aerobics teacher before she shot to fame as Angie Richards in rival ITV soap Emmerdale.

She told OK!: “So about six weeks into our move to Norfolk, I said to Jon: ‘Right, I’m going to start teaching again.’ I posted an ad on the local village Facebook group, saying I was looking for 25 feisty women to take part in my class.

“It didn’t matter what age they were, what shape they were or their fitness level. I’m not into teaching a class full of stick insects. I just wanted real women.

“Within two days, 700 people wanted to do it, which is amazing. I charge £5 and all the money goes to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

It’s no wonder the super-fit star isn’t shy when it comes to stripping off!

Beverley Callard cuddled up with her husband on social media (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Will she ever return to Corrie?

According to Beverley, ITV has offered her the chance to return to the soap that made her famous.

However, it turns out the actress has no intentions of being back on screen.

She said: “They have asked me a couple of times, but I don’t want to go back. I have got a life now. I left in 2020 and I don’t want to go back. I did it for 32 years.

“When I was on the show, my husband John and I would get maybe an hour and a half together in the evening. But now we can work together and just have a great time and I just love it.”

When Beverley announced her decision to quit the soap she was originally supposed to have a huge departure storyline.

It was said she was going to team up with criminal Scott Emberton for an armed robbery to raise money for grandson Oliver‘s treatment.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant she was unable to film those scenes. Beverley also had a hip operation that put her out of action when filming resumed.

Instead, Liz went to live in Spain and her exit wasn’t shown on screen.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

