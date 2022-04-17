Bets on who will be Emmerdale’s next serial killer!

As one serial killer fades away in Emmerdale a new one is sure to rise.

With Meena Jutla now taken off the playing board in soapland, there must surely be a villain waiting to rise up and take her place.

And we’ve got the five biggest potentials to be killers.

Al Chapman

Emmerdale bosses have been shoving the terminally awful Al down our throats for years.

They have tried to make him a villain of many types and none have really stuck – but if he was to become a killer then maybe that would work?

At least it would mean there would be an end in sight. And what sweet relief that would be.

Chas has it in her to be a cold-blooded killer (Credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

The last year has really shown Chas’ nasty side off.

She has been unimaginably awful to her devoted husband, lashed out at everyone in her own family, and almost abandoned Liv in prison for a murder she obviously didn’t commit.

So would it be a stretch for the cruel character to take a life herself?

It would be a soap first – but it would also make explosive viewing.

A clean slate is all it takes for a killer to emerge in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Suzy

Other than randomly carrying cakes and flirting with the local vet, viewers don’t know much about Suzy.

There’s a secret connection to Leyla Harding somewhere though – but other than that she’s brand new.

And for that reason she would be perfect as a new serial killer.

Noah is possibly the next big Emmerdale villain (Credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle

It is frankly a crime against soap that Meena the bad man slayer didn’t kill Noah Dingle.

His creepy behaviour, abuse of women and all-round awfulness should have put him firmly in her crosshairs.

Instead he is safe – which means Emmerdale bosses must have a plan for him, and well, clearly he’s going to be the next killer.

Will Chloe take after her evil dad? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Harris

Her dad is a dangerous criminal – and one we’ve yet to meet still – and she’s shown herself to be capable of dealing with the likes of Noah Dingle.

Unlike Leanna Cavanagh, we don’t think Chloe would have been killed so easily – in fact she could be hiding her own darkness.

If she takes after her dad, then Emmerdale could be looking at a whole new style of killer.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!