Coronation Street fans predict Bethany will be back - and have a baby with Daniel

Viewers of Coronation Street have predicted that Bethany Platt will return to Weatherfield sooner rather than later.

They believe the character will have a happy ending with Daniel Osbourne, and have his baby.

Bethany fell for Daniel, but it was the wrong place at the wrong time

Bethany left the Street on Wednesday (March 4) after coming to the painful realisation that Daniel wasn't in love with her.

Who thinks Bethany will come back in the future having had Daniel's baby?

Despite the pair embarking on a relationship, she was forced to admit the truth to herself - that he was still in love with his dead ex-wife Sinead Tinker.

In upsetting scenes, a drunk Daniel proposed to Bethany, but he accidentally called her Sinead instead of her real name.

Oh Daniel, big mistake

The confused and grieving dad dropped a clanger when he said: "Sinead, will you marry me?"

To top off the excruciatingly awkward moment, Daniel also used Sinead's wedding ring to pop the big question.

A devastated Bethany knew at that moment that her feelings for Daniel weren't reciprocated in the same way.

That trembling bottom lip says it all!

In the sad scenes that followed, Bethany told Daniel he needed time to grieve and that she didn't want to live in anyone else's shadow.

After saying her goodbyes, she left for the bright lights of London.

But some of those watching from home believe she'll be back for a happy ending with Daniel and even their own family.

Writing on Coronation Street ITV Facebook fan page, one said: "Who thinks Bethany will come back in the future having had Daniel's baby?"

Bethany said a sad farewell to Weatherfield

One replied: "I hope so, I love them together."

A third said: "Yes I hope so, that would be a fantastic idea and then they could live happily ever after."

"She definitely will return with Daniel's baby," said another. "Her mum won't like that because she wants her to get a job."

Others thought it was likely, but that the secret lovechild would turn up in Weatherfield in 20 years time.

One wrote: "In about 20 years, someone will show up claiming to be the baby of Bethany and Daniel."

Another agreed, saying: "Maybe 15-20 years from now, like they did Adam and Daniel."

On Twitter, one fan posted: "I bet Bethany will return in six months, heavily pregnant with Daniel's kid. I'm calling it now. #Corrie."

Actress Lucy Fallon hasn't ruled out a return, in fact she thanked fans after her last episode aired and hinted she'd be back.

She wrote: "Ahh. What an amazing five years I have had, eh???

"Thank you so much for all of the love and support Bethany and I have received over the past five years. I'm going to miss her. Not goodbye, just see ya later. I love you guys @itvcorrie."

Last year, the 24-year-old actress told Mirror Online: "When I leave I'll have been there for five years and I've never done anything else, so I just want to try new things and do new things.

"But I'll end up going back - I'll be back."

Do you think Bethany will have Daniel's child one day? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!