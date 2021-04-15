Belinda Owusu, who has starred in Holby City and EastEnders, has given birth to her first child.

The actress shared a picture of the little on to her Instagram story.

Belinda has given birth to her first child (Credit: Instagram @immab)

On the picture, she wrote: “It’s the little chunky arm for me.”

She then added: “#sleepdeprivedheaven.”

At the time of writing, Belinda has not publicly revealed any further details about her child, including the name she chose.

The actress shocked fans last month when she announced on Instagram that she’s 40 weeks pregnant.

She shared a photo of her baby bump, writing: “Ready when you are kid #40 weeks.”

Belinda Owusu: Holby City and EastEnders

Belinda played Nicky McKendrick in Holby City. She first appeared in 2017 and made her final appearance last month.

Her character Nicky is also pregnant and following the outcome of Cameron’s storyline, she made the tough decision to leave the hospital.

Belinda played Nicky in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

As her character left, Belinda wrote on Twitter: “Aww you guys… miss you all. The Holby family is like no other! Thank you to everyone for your lovely comments.

“I had the best time playing Nicky, but now I’m off being a mummy (yep – the bump was real). Bye for now x.!

Aww you guys.. miss you all 🥰 The Holby family is like no other! Thank you to everyone for your lovely comments. I had the best time playing Nicky, but now I’m off being a mummy (yep- the bump was real). Bye for now x https://t.co/D3aowpMIHz — Belinda Owusu (@therealowusu) March 31, 2021

Belinda is also well-known for playing Libby Fox in EastEnders from 2006 until 2010 before returning again in 2014.

She left the soap again in 2017.

Belinda is the daughter of Denise Fox and Owen Turner. Her dad was killed by Denise’s ex-husband and killer Lucas Johnson back in 2009.

Belinda also played Libby in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Lucas returned to Walford on Christmas Day last year alongside his daughter, Libby’s half sister, Chelsea.

Lucas and Chelsea were forced to try and smuggle drugs abroad by Caleb. But Lucas gave himself up to protect Chelsea and later she and Jack Branning worked together to have Caleb arrested.

Lucas was soon sent back to prison.

