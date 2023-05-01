‘Beautiful, brilliant, warm-hearted’ Coronation Street star dies aged 92

Former Coronation Street star Barbara Young has died aged 92. Barbara, who appeared in the ITV soap opera, played Rita Sullivan’s friend, Doreen Fenwick.

Barbara died on April 27, following a lifetime of acting performances which ranged from Corrie to Last of the Summer Wine, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Coronation Street star Barbara Young dies aged 92

Her daughter Liza Pulman announced her mother’s passing on her Instagram account, in a tribute which described Barbara as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular”.

Liza praised the care her mother received at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge as “remarkable – considered, careful and empathetic”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Pulman (@pulmanliza)

Who did Barbara Young play on Coronation Street?

Barbara is best known by soap fans for her role as Doreen Fenwick on Coronation Street. She arrived on the Cobbles in February 2007, entering The Kabin in search of old friend Rita.

It emerged that Doreen was a friend of Rita from her singing days. After initially irritating Norris Cole, the pair eventually fell into a romance together. Norris asked Doreen to marry him later that year. She refused, having also received proposals from two other men at the same time.

Doreen was an old friend of Corrie legend Rita Sullivan (Credit: ITV)

Doreen left Weatherfield later that year, but was referenced over the years. After arranging to meet with Rita in December 2010, Doreen had to cancel on her old friend, due to an illness.

This led Rita, returning home from the failed meet-up, to be caught in The Kabin as a catastrophic tram crash struck, which almost killed her. Doreen was later referenced in 2013, as she and Rita spoke over the phone about a cruise.

Barbara also played Martin Platt’s mother… also named Barbara (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Barbara Young’s other Coronation Street roles

The actress also appeared on Coronation Street in three other smaller roles, playing Betty Ridgeway in 1961, Mrs. Stockwell in 1982, and Barbara Platt – Martin’s mother – in 1992.

Outside of Coronation Street, Barbara was also known for playing Stella on the BBC sitcom Last of the Summer Wine, and roles in Hollyoaks, Doctors, Casualty and Family Affairs.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!