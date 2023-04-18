BBC makes decision on Waterloo Road following mixed reviews to comeback

The BBC has made a decision on Waterloo Road, following mixed reviews to its comeback series earlier this year. The school-set soap opera made its return in January 2023, but have the naysayers put paid to chances of another series?

Waterloo Road returned for a new series on January 3, 2023 following an extended absence from screens. It was axed in 2015, but was revived this year due to its popularity on BBC iPlayer.

However, audience reaction to the much-vaunted comeback was mixed – with some viewers describing the show’s comeback as ‘rubbish.’ The BBC made a decision regarding the show’s fate with an announcement today.

Will Waterloo Road return to screens this year?

Angela Griffin is among the cast of the BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Audiences share reactions to Waterloo Road comeback

Back in January, audiences shared their reactions to the new series on social media. While it had its share of fans, some panned the show’s comeback, branding it ‘rubbish.’

“Thought I’d give the new series of Waterloo Road a look as I liked it back in the day,” one fan wrote, back as the series aired in January 2023. “Wish I hadn’t bothered, such rubbish acting from so many.”

“Rubbish, rubbish, rubbish. So disappointing,” another concurred.

“Can’t believe they axed Holby City for this pile of rubbish,” another had said.

However, others loved it: “Honestly, this new series of Waterloo Road has been a flipping joy to watch,” shared one.

“Waterloo Road is in a different league – absolutely brilliant,” said one more.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Just finished the new series of Waterloo Road on iPlayer and I bloody loved it. I need another series now!!”

Kym Marsh will come back (Credit: BBC)

BBC announces recommissioning decision

With such mixed reactions, another season of the revived show seemed less than certain. However, the BBC has announced their decision on the show’s fate.

The show is set to return for a new series in May, with a number of familiar faces also back for a fresh term. Jamie Glover is set to reprise his role as Andrew Treneman after 14 years away from screens.

Adam Thomas plays school badboy Donte Charles (Credit: BBC)

Angela Griffin is also set to return as Kim Campbell – Andrew’s ex. Are sparks set to fly as the pair are reunited?

Meanwhile, Kym Marsh will return as Nicky, and Adam Thomas is coming back to reprise his role of Donte Charles. But will viewers be back as the school reopens its doors for a new season?

Waterloo Road returns to BBC One in May 2023. All 11 seasons are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

