The lives of BBC Casualty favourites Faith and Dylan hang in the balance tonight (January 23) as they’re caught up in a fatal ambulance crash.

The hospital staff face more heartbreak and devastation when a lorry crashes into the ambulance they’re in.

Paramedic Pravi is killed instantly – but with no one knowing where they are, Casualty viewers will watch as Faith and Dylan face a battle to stay alive.

Casualty’s Faith and Dylan fight for their lives tonight (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Casualty on BBC One tonight?

Tonight’s episode promises to change the lives of Faith and Dylan – and their relationship – for ever.

But it’s not all doom and gloom as viewers will see the pair finally share their feelings for one another when they’re thrown into the dire circumstances.

Forced to accompany a patient during a transfer to St James, the pair find themselves needing a lift back to Holby.

They get an off-the-record lift back in an ambulance with paramedic Pravi.

But through the journey they can’t help but secretly text each other.

With Faith in the back of the ambulance, Dyaln sits up front so they flirt via text.

Faith is left with internal bleeding in the accident (Credit: BBC)

Dylan and Faith in serious danger

However, when a lorry suddenly crashes into the ambulance Pravi is killed instantly.

As Dylan regains consciousness, he’s horrified to find his phone and the radio broken.

And worse still – the ambulance is dangling perilously over water, putting him and Faith in serious danger.

Will Casualty’s Faith and Dylan die?

Meanwhile in the back of the ambulance, Faith makes a horrifying discovery – she’s suffering internal bleeding.

With no guarantee of any help coming, Dylan panics and does what he can to keep Faith alive.

Can Dylan save Faith? (Credit: BBC)

Desperate to keep her conscious, he admits the real reason he told her about Lev – she deserves better.

Finally after months of avoiding it, the two finally confess their love for one another.

But when Faith’s condition takes a turn for the worse, will they be able to act on their feelings?

Or will one of them die?

Casualty airs the scenes tonight at 7.45pm on Saturday (January 23) on BBC One.

