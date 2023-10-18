The BBC has released a statement announcing it has axed Doctors after 23 years on our screens.

The daytime medical drama has aired every lunch time since 2000, but as of December 2024, the soap will be no more.

After 23 years Doctors is coming to an end (Credit: BBC)

BBC axes Doctors

In its statement the BBC said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years.

“With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home.

“With a flat licence-fee, the BBC’s funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences.”

They continued: “We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region.”

The channel then thanked the cast and crew. “We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000. We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming.

“The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves.”

Fan favourites Zara and Daniel will be no more (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Viewers of the soap have hit out at the news.

“Such sad news guys. So sorry to hear this for all the cast and crew,” said one.

Another added: “So sad about this… Doctors is a brilliant soap… and I have loved it since the start… I wonder if they could repeat it from the beginning… I would love to revisit the early days with Mac and Julia… and Helen… and Jude…”

“That’s a real shame and another blow to regional program making in Birmingham!” shared one more.

Someone else wrote: “So sad. This has been an invaluable entry way for crew, writers and actors and will be greatly missed.”

“Sad Times – Doctors was and currently still is a very watchable programme dealing with a number of issues that affect people in daily life,” commented another X user.

Others compared the news to Holby City’s axing in 2022. “Horrible decision, Holby all over again,” wrote one. “First Holby and now Doctors, can’t you take Casualty instead?” raged another.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Doctors airs weekdays on BBC One at 1.45pm.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.