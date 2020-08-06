Barbara Windsor trends on Twitter as co-stars post beautiful birthday tributes

Barbara Windsor has been inundated with sweet messages from co-stars and fans on her 83rd birthday.

The former EastEnders and Carry On star recently moved into a care home ahead of the special day amid her battle with Alzheimer's.

Eager to mark the special occasion, fans flocked to social media to share their tributes.

Barbara Windsor has been inundated with messages on her 83rd birthday

Barbara Windsor's birthday tributes

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "The word ‘National Treasure’ gets thrown around a lot, but when it comes to Dame Babs, it’s true and elevated to a higher level. Happy Birthday #BarbaraWindsor."

Another said: "A Dame an iconic figure of the small screen a true #EastEnder with unforgettable laugh know you and your family are going a dark time but your are still a #britishlegend #NationalTreasure #happybirthday #BarbaraWindsor #83today."

A third stated: "Happy birthday to #EastEnders legend and incredible and beautiful Dame Barbara Windsor."

The day didn't go amiss with Barbara's former co-stars, with Emma Barton posting a shot of herself with the actress and soap veteran Perry Fenwick.

She wrote: "'There is nothing like a Dame'.... My #tbt has to be of my favourite Dame... Happy Birthday Bar... 💕 #eastenders #family #barbarawindsor #carryon."

Tamzin Outhwaite shared a snap alongside Barbara, adding: "Happy birthday Dame Barbara Windsor."

Respected and loved across the country, a little powerhouse

Lacey Turner also shared the love, writing: "Happy birthday to this Wonder Woman hope your day is as beautiful as you ❤️❤️❤️ ."

Meanwhile, Emmerdale actress Vicki Michelle tweeted: "Happy Birthday to Beautiful Dame Barbara Windsor, amazing lady. Has achieved so much. Respected and loved across the country, a little powerhouse. You and Scott are a wonderful couple, so brave. Have a lovely day. #BarbaraWindsor."

Tamzin Outhwaite took to Instagram on Barbara's special day

Barbara Windsor's care home move

Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell recently opened up about his heartbreak following her move into a care home.

The star has been battling Alzheimer's for six years, and has since been placed into a specialist care facility.

Scott told The Sun he has been trying to keep busy, but is unable to hide his emotions at times.

He shared: "It’s always been my biggest fear. That one day I would have to take her somewhere and she’d be thinking, 'Why would he do this to me?'

"That fear has become a reality. It’s something I never wanted."

Scott, who has been married to the actress for 20 years, added he knew a move into a residential care home was right for Barbara.

The 57-year-old also expressed his worries that she might 'blame' him for 'letting her down'.

He concluded: "But that’s the illness and, however painful it is for me to accept it, I don’t regret the decision."

The actress' husband Scott made the heartbreaking decision to move her into a care home

'She had gotten a lot worse'

In June, former co-star Ross Kemp revealed that Scott was having to look into alternative care options.

He said: "Well, we did a documentary about Alzheimer's and she was really the spur behind making that film.

"Sadly during lockdown she had gotten a lot worse and Scott, her husband, is thinking about finding alternative care for her because that is basically what happens with that disease.

"It is the biggest killer in the UK and sadly there is no cure."

