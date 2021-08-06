EastEnders stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor on what would’ve been her 84th birthday.

Barbara, who played Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, died on December 10 2020 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Following her death, many of her soap co-stars paid tribute to the Barbara.

Barbara died last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Now her EastEnders co-stars have paid tribute to her through social media.

Tanya Franks, who plays Rainie Highway, shared a photo of Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “Happy birthday dear Bar.

“Posted with @regream @alzheimersreseachuk Today we pause to remember Dame Barbara Windsor on what would have been her 84th birthday.

“Husband Scott’s support for ARUK in her memory is truly inspiring and her legacy lives on through his tireless efforts to raise funds for dementia research and awareness of the condition.”

Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce in the soap, commented two red love hearts.

Meanwhile Cheryl Fergison, who played Heather Trott, shared a picture of herself and Barbara on Instagram writing: “Happy heavenly birthday Barbara.”

Barbara Windsor Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Barbara became an iconic national treasure after roles in the Carry On movies throughout the 1950s and 1960s, and then as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Dame Barbara played Peggy from 1994 until 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Dame Barbara went public with her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2018 after being diagnosed with the illness in 2014.

Last year, Scott revealed in a statement that Barbara died peacefully in a London care home.

