Christmas has reached that point where no one’s sure what day it is, so here’s a guide to when the soaps Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders are on tonight.

And what happens in each of them!

After the Christmas Day drama of a murder attempt in EastEnders, a wedding in Emmerdale and a new baby in Coronation Street, the pace isn’t slowing down any as we hurtle towards New Year.

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is actually on in its usual slot for Bank Holiday Monday, and it’s a busy one. Terrible twosome Mack and Charity carry out a new heist together, but things go terribly.

Undeterred, they plan another massive job and there’s a shock around the corner.

Elsewhere, can Charity makes things up with Chas?

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

There’s an hour-long episode of Corrie from 7.30pm, and Daniel rushes Peter to hospital as collapses in the garden. Doctors warn he may be suffering from liver failure.

Meanwhile Toyah is loving her new role as a foster mum and has no idea that grief-stricken Leanne is actually still on the street all alone and, not in France where she believes her to be.

Todd attempts to make Billy jealous by going on a date with Ajay, the manager from the helpline.

And Shona decides it’s time to get back to work.

When is EastEnders on tonight?

You’ve got just enough time to make a cup of tea/pour some wine (it’s still Christmas!) as Easties starts at 8.35pm.

Max is putting pressure on Linda for them to be a proper couple and it’s freaking her out.

Meanwhile, Shirley is hurt as Mick is still freezing her out.

There’s trouble in paradise for Martin and Ruby as it becomes clear he still has a bond with ex Stacey.

And Denise tells Kim she is scared that Lucas will hurt her, but does he have an altogether different plan?

