All the awards the British Soap Awards got wrong – and who should have won

Some amazing nominees missed out

By Tamzin Meyer

The British Soap Awards aired on ITV yesterday (Tuesday June 6, 2023), proving to be a night full of celebration as each soap battled it out to come out on top as the best of the best.

EastEnders and Coronation Street won big, but Hollyoaks, Doctors and Emmerdale didn’t do as well.

Here’s all the awards that the British Soap Awards got wrong – and who should have won!

Stephen's eyes widen in horror on Coronation Street
Todd Boyce should’ve won best villain (Credit: ITV)

Villain of the Year

The award for Villain of the Year went to Aaron Thiara who plays Ravi Gulati in EastEnders.

However, Coronation Street’s Todd Boyce surely should’ve won instead. Stephen Reid has killed three people already and has developed a habit for lacing Carla’s tea with LSD.

Stephen’s so terrifying because Todd Boyce’s performance is so convincing. And, many fans think that he is the real winner of the award.

One viewer commented: “Stephen deserves Villain of the Year hands down!”

Tweeting about Aaron Thiara’s win, another fan wrote: “Over Stephen?!? No way.”

Jay and Lexi hold Lola as she dies in bed on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)
Name a better storyline… we’ll wait (Credit: BBC)

British Soap Awards: Best Storyline

The award for Best Storyline went to Hollyoaks. They won for the storyline ‘Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine.’

Fair play to them but we all know who really should’ve won the award – EastEnders for ‘Loving and Losing Lola.’

The EastEnders team fully turned themselves around with this storyline, capturing the hearts of viewers with their heartbreaking and realistic portrayal of someone suffering from a brain tumour.

Fans agree that Lola’s emotional storyline should’ve beaten Hollyoaks’ storyline any day of the week.

One fan wrote: “I’m sorry but what are these soap awards?? Like how has the Lola storyline from Eastenders not won anything? Literally everyone has been touched by cancer at some point and they portrayed it all so well.”

Another added: “Watching the Soap Awards and can’t help but say “EastEnders should’ve won that” for every award. Especially the loving and losing Lola storyline.. The whole thing was just outstanding performances from everyone. You can tell it wasn’t voted for by the public.”

A perfect partnership (Credit: BBC)

British Soap Awards: Best On-Screen Partnership

The Best On-Screen Partnership trophy went to Chris Walker and Jan Pearson for their roles as Rob and Karen Hollins in Doctors.

It’s was lovely for Doctors to win an award, especially after Karen was killed off earlier this year, but Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold’s on-screen partnership was just gold standard.

Jay and Lola’s chemistry and journey was portrayed so excellently, making Lola’s storyline really believable.

One fan commented: “Jamie & Danielle or Maureen & David should have won best partnership.”

Sam looking sad as he talks with Harvey in prison on Coronation Street
Hands up, who loves Jude! (Credit: ITV)

Best Young Performer

Lillia Turner won the award for Best Young Performer, winning the panel over for her role as Lily Slater in EastEnders.

However, how can you let Jude Riordan miss out on an award? He’s a shining star. Sam Blakeman will forever be a fan favourite in Corrie and for good reason.

Jude plays Sam exceptionally well, providing great comedic elements as well as executing serious storylines well too. He’s on his way to becoming a soap legend, we’re sure of it!

As one fan rightly put it ‘poor Jude was robbed.’ He’s bound to have a long award-winning career ahead of him though.

Is it game over for Caleb in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)
Caleb is a key part of the soap (Credit: ITV)

British Soap Awards: Best Newcomer

Channique Sterling-Brown won Best Newcomer for her performance as Dee-Dee Bailey. Channique is great, she really is, but Will Ash is just one step better.

He’s really become a key part of Emmerdale and the Dingle clan despite only joining in December last year. It’s rare that new characters become fan favourites straight away but Will Ash had the ability to lure everyone in.

One fan took to Twitter and shared what we’re all thinking, stating: “I’m sorry but William Ash was robbed. Caleb is the best thing about Emmerdale right now.”

Emmerdale Chas, Faith, Moira and Cain happy outside
The Dingles are in a league of their own (Credit: ITV)

Best Soap Family

Coronation Street’s Platt family brought home the award for Best Soap Family. Why? We have no idea. Max and Sarah haven’t really been a credit to their family this year, have they?

The Dingles are the best family in soap. They’re in a league of their own – there’s no soap family connection stronger. And, that’s down to the Dingle Code and the ability to laugh and argue with their loved ones all at once.

One Emmerdale fan tweeted: “Nah I’m sorry, the Dingles should have hands down won the best soap family award.”

Another added: “How have The Platts beaten The Dingles and The Slaters? Recount.”

Coronation Street Rovers background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
All hail Corrie (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

British Soap Awards: Best British Soap

EastEnders won Best British Soap this year, and let’s face it, that’s mainly down to Lola’s storyline.

Danielle Harold’s portrayal of Lola really has helped EastEnders get back on track recently. However, it’s still got a way to go if it wants to get onto the same level as Coronation Street – the true best British soap on television right now.

Corrie has covered many serious topics over the last year including Max’s grooming storyline, Daisy’s stalking horror and of course, there’s been lots of murder too.

However, Corrie is able to get the balance between serious scenes and comedic ones, making it stand out amongst all of the other soaps.

They did win the most awards on the night after all so it only makes sense that they should’ve won Best Soap too.

One fan asked: “How on Earth did Corrie not win Best Soap when it swept the board?” Honestly, we’re thinking the same…

British Soap Awards 2023: Best Soap

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Who do you think deserved the awards? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

