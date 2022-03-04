Are Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders on tonight? Good news for soap fans!

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders have all been moved about this week due to the football, but which soaps are on tonight (Friday, March 4)?

Are Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders on tonight?

The answer is yes. Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders will all be on tonight.

Emmerdale will be on at 7pm for an hour. This is because last night (Thursday, March 3) ITV only aired a half an hour episode of Emmerdale, when it usually airs two half an hour episodes on a Thursday.

After Emmerdale tonight, an hour-long episode of Coronation Street will air at 8pm.

Meanwhile over on BBC, there will be two episodes of EastEnders on. This is because there was no EastEnders on Tuesday, March 1.

The first EastEnders episode will air at 8pm tonight on BBC One, followed by another episode at 8.30pm.

What’s happening in tonight’s soaps?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale Marlon negotiates a great deal with Mack to return to the Woolpack.

Meanwhile in Corrie, Adam finds himself in trouble with the police after Lydia accuses him of threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

Abi agrees to go to a support group after talking to Toyah. She later introduces Toyah to Dean making out he’s her sponsor. But he soon hands Abi a bag of drugs and they laugh about gullible Toyah.

Over in Walford, the Carter family get some terrible news about Tina.

When are ITV and BBC’s soap schedules changing?

From next week (Monday, March 7) ITV and BBC will be changing their evening schedules, which means the soap schedules will be changing.

On ITV the evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means Emmerdale and Corrie will move to a new scheduling slot.

Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot every weeknight. Meanwhile Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

BBC will be changing it’s schedule for EastEnders.

EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

