EastEnders legend branded ‘disgusting sex pest’ by Coronation Street actress

Coronation Street actress Arabella Weir has branded EastEnders legend Leslie Grantham a “disgusting sex pest” in a new interview.

New Corrie cast member Arabella has spoken out about a terrifying experience after allegedly receiving “sexual advances” from the actor, who played Dirty Den in the soap.

Now Arabella has shared the details of the ordeal that she claims happened while filming 99-1 with Leslie.

Arabella has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

Arabella Weir brands Leslie Grantham a ‘sex pest’

Actress Arabella recently joined the cobbles as Aggie’s old neighbour, Yvette. Now she has opened up about a terrifying experience, branding EastEnders’ Den Watts actor Leslie Grantham a “disgusting sex pest”.

Speaking to The Sun, Arabella detailed a particular experience she had with Leslie while filming the trailer for the police drama, 99-1. Speaking of the alleged incident, that happened in 1995, Arabella claimed: “Leslie Grantham was a disgusting, creepy sex pest.”

She added: “He suddenly appeared in my trailer door. He didn’t knock, he just walked in and said something about fancying me. It was pretty graphic, and I thought, oh [bleep]. I remember thinking he’d gone beyond what anyone could excuse as funny flirty banter and that I might be in trouble. It was frightening. I didn’t feel I could joke my way out of it. I thought I was in Harvey Weinstein danger.”

Fortunately, she added that her colleague turned up and prevented the situation from escalating further.

Leslie was involved in a sex scandal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Leslie Grantham’s sex scandal

Leslie played the role of Dirty Den in EastEnders, becoming a huge soap legend. Before his time in EastEnders, Leslie had served 10 years in prison for the murder of a taxi driver.

During his time in the soap between 1985-1989 and 2003-2005, Leslie became involved in a sex scandal leading to him being written out of the soap. He also allegedly insulted fellow EastEnders colleagues over this period, adding to these claims.

Leslie died at the age of 71, in 2018, after battling with lung cancer.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!