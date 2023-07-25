Another Coronation Street character WILL help Paul to die, fans work out

Fans of Coronation Street think that they have worked out how ANOTHER character on the cobbles will help sick Paul Foreman to die. This comes as Paul asked Billy to help him end his life when the time comes.

Paul has been struggling since he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). In recent weeks, he has revealed his condition to lover Billy and his other family and friends on the street.

As Paul came to a momentous decision about his MND future, he prepared to ask an enormous favour of Billy.

Paul had a heartfelt request for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul asks Billy to help him to die

Last night’s episode (airing Monday, July 24) saw Paul work up the courage to ask Billy to help him out with his final death wish. When Billy revealed that he’d thought Paul was going to ask for his hand in marriage, the conversation took a happier turn.

Paul and Billy are now engaged, and set to be married. But will Paul still seek assistance in ending his own life?

Some have wondered whether Todd could be the one who will help Paul (Credit: ITV)

Todd Grimshaw to help Paul die?

Fans of Coronation Street think so – and they have ‘worked out’ who exactly will help him. Watching the episode, a number of fans theorised that Todd Grimshaw will be the one to help Paul die.

“Todd will help him to die then,” said one fan, as the episode unfolded.

Todd will help him to die then #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Y299LaKGqP — Ryan ☺️☺️☺️ (@MonaghanCalum1) July 24, 2023

“Am I the only one who thinks Billy, Paul and Todd should just Throuple up already? Feel like all three love each other. Todd will be the one who helps Paul at the end I bet…” another agreed.

Am i the only one who thinks Billy, Paul and Todd should just Throuple up already?? Feel like all 3 love each other.

Todd will be the one who helps Paul at the end i bet.. #Corrie — Kenzie (@FreakyLilReader) July 24, 2023

“Todd will help Paul on his way. He’ll jump at the chance,” wrote a third.

Todd will help Paul on his way

He’ll jump at the chance#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) July 24, 2023

“I think Todd will get caught up in this. Maybe he will help, or they both will,” another said.

#Corrie I think Todd will get caught up in this. Maybe he will help or they both will. — Rj (@robjh44) July 24, 2023

Will Todd help fulfil Paul’s last wishes?

As if to foreshadow the moment, last night’s episode also saw Todd rejoice as he was nominated for Young Funeral Director of the Year. To some, this seemed like evidence that their theories could hold water.

As Paul and Todd talked, Todd seemed overly sympathetic to his plight. This led many viewers to wonder whether Todd could indeed be the one to help him.

Will Todd step up to help Paul in his final moments?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

