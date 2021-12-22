Amazing Christmas presents for soap fans in your life!

Whether you’re a fan of Coronation Street, EastEnders or Emmerdale – there’s bound to be a soap gift perfect for you.

The internet is packed with clever little trinkets for the soap fan in your life.

But if you’re stuck for ideas then here’s a few to get you started…

This epic book is perfect for Coronation Street fans (Credit: ITV)

60 Years of Coronation Street

When Corrie celebrated its 60th year this time last year – it was certainly an occasion.

The longest running television show in history deserves a weighty tome to commemorate it.

And it’s got one with 60 Years of Coronation Street.

It features interviews with everyone behind the scenes and is packed full of information perfect for lovers of Corrie young and old.

And it’s just £12 – Buy here

Who wouldn’t want to cuddle Cain Dingle of an evening? (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle throw pillow

Nothing says Emmerdale fan like a cuddly cushion of the cuddliest of soap characters – Cain Dingle.

And now you can buy that special feeling for someone else – or even yourself.

Plus it means Cain’s face gets to adorn your sofa, chair or even bed (we don’t judge) for ever more.

It’s less than £18 too. Buy here.

Missing Ian Beale? Here’s 12 months of him (Credit: ETSY)

Ian Beale calendar 2022

If you know an EastEnders superfan missing Ian Beale’s prescence in the Square then here’s the perfect gift for them.

With actor Adam Woodyatt in I’m A Celebrity and going back on tour in the new year – it’s going to be a long wait until Beale is back.

So treat your soap fan loved one to 12 months of Ian Beale in this calendar.

Handmade – and just £14.95. Buy here.

Robron forever

Aaron Dingle might have left Emmerdale behind but his memory will live on.

His ex-husband might even be in prison serving a life sentence for murder, but their love will live on.

And if you know someone who believes in Robron over all else then what better than a lovely piece of artwork showing the two men growing old together in the Woolpack.

It’s just £10.02. Buy here.

If this Vera Duckworth jumper isn’t perfect for the Corrie fan in your life then we don’t know what is (Credit: ETSY/GnarlyBazaar)

Jumper for Vera

Few soap characters deserve to be adorned on clothing up and down the country – but Vera Duckworth is one of them.

In soft pink or light grey, this jumper sees Vera at her most colourful.

And her classic greeting ‘HIYA CHUCK’ will brighten any winter morning.

Who wouldn’t want to unwrap this on Christmas morning?

£32 and frankly a bargain at twice the price. Buy here.

Become Ian Beale and buy up all of Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Monopoly

Shopping someone who likes boardgames and loves soaps?

Well why not get them the perfect gift to showcase how well they could be Ian Beale in EastEnders Monopoly.

Battle to buy the Queen Vic, the chippy and shove a hotel on Phil Mitchell’s house.

£29.99. Buy here.

