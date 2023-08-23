OPINION: All the changes the new Emmerdale producer needs to make to save the soap

ITV announced yesterday (Tuesday, August 22), that Emmerdale producer, Jane Hudson, will be stepping down as of September.

Many fans have grown frustrated with recent storylines and cast changes, demanding for sometime that the soap gets a new producer.

With a fresh start on the horizon, here are all the changes the new Emmerdale producer needs to make to save the soap.

Make use of them or lose them (Credit: ITV)

1. Make use of long running characters

Viewers are often invested in the show due to the popularity of long running characters who have been in the village for years.

However, recently, storylines just haven’t been coming their way. Focus has been on new characters such as Caleb and Nicky instead of those who have been in the soap much longer.

One fan agrees and has tweeted: “Oh my gosh, what if we actually got a producer who gave a [bleep] about some of the valued and legacy characters? What if we got a producer who wants to stop all their best writers leaving?????”

It was recently reported that Matthew Wolfenden is set to leave the village after seventeen years. Samantha Giles is also set to depart the soap.

And, can we blame them? Poor David hasn’t had a decent storyline in ages. He’s lost his way completely. Giving those older faces some decent storylines is the first thing the new producer should prioritise if the soap has any chance of redemption!

Stunt only work for a short while (Credit: ITV)

2. Less stunts

It feels as though stunts are the only thing that the producers care about recently.

Stunts are definitely prioritised over everyday storylines, with random explosions or gunshot scenes being thrown in more and more often in an attempt to draw in viewers.

We all love a good stunt but they only attract fans for a short period of time. One viewer highlighted this and wrote: “The show’s been sustaining on one or two good stories a year and stunts that get us talking for short amounts of time. It’s good there will be a new producer.”

The new producer needs to put less focus on stunts and more focus on other storylines if they want fans to stick around for the long run.

Nobody cares about Liam and Wendy okay! (Credit: ITV)

3. More storylines that viewers are actually invested in

The last positive thing that Jane did to the soap was bring us Queen Meena. Now, with Meena gone, Emmerdale’s storylines have been rather dire.

Nobody cares about Liam and Wendy. Let me shout it louder for those at the back, NOBODY CARES ABOUT LIAM AND WENDY!

We don’t need affairs to happen between characters who just moan for a living. We’re just not invested.

A fan on social media commented: “Good news for us Emmerdale fans that Jane Hudson is standing down maybe now we might get some better storylines. Been waiting for this day to happen for so long.”

Give us something, anything, that doesn’t involve Charles complaining about his dad or Gabby being heartbroken by a guy. Please.

What is the point of the Andersons though? (Credit: ITV)

4. Kill off the deadwood not fan favourites

Recently, Emmerdale decided to kill off our beloved Rishi on Jai’s wedding day. A character that fans actually… liked.

Sadly, we still have the likes of the Andersons living in the village, adding absolutely nothing of worth to the soap (oh come on, it’s not the first time this has been said!)

One fan suggested: “The new exec producer needs to do something mega in the new year to kill off a lot of deadwood. And bring back Mandy’s Munch Box.”

If the soap wants to move forward, some of the deadwood needs to go. It has to be done.

Bring back those fan favourites (Credit: ITV)

5. Bring back some old faces

Remember when Emmerdale was at its best? If producers want to get the soap back to the good old days then they’ll have to bring back some old faces.

Let’s bring back characters with a bit of fire. Somebody who can glue the broken pieces back together. An Andy Sugden return would be nice, wouldn’t it?

Perhaps we could bring characters back that could strengthen families. An Emmerdale fan made a suggestion online, writing: “The new Emmerdale producer needs to bring back Sadie King, do a King revival!”

Or, maybe Pete and Ross Barton could return to cause chaos for Moira. Just a thought.

Can they have some happiness for once? (Credit: ITV)

6. Justice for the LGBTQ+ community

Kudos to Jane, she did well in bring more representation for members of minority groups.

However, let’s just note that almost every member of the LGBTQ+ community fails to get a happy ending.

Mary’s too scared to ever date again after being conned by Faye. Liv ended up dying in the storm. Marshall ended up splitting up with Arthur after being a victim of homophobia, Charity cheated on her true love Vanessa with a man… and the list goes on.

One fan recently explained: “Happy for all the LGBT representation on Emmerdale, it has long been good at that but it also has always done the couples dirty.”

Let’s at least allow for one LGBTQ+ character or couple to be happy. Maybe bring Vanessa back for Charity? Who knows?

Can you hear the laughter? No, I can’t either (Credit: ITV)

7. Humour

Emmerdale used to have some really strong characters that you could rely upon to make you smile. But, when was the last time you heard someone laugh in the village?

Bernice is soon to be gone, and good ol’ Rishi’s pegged it. Bob’s a mess after Wendy cheated on him. Not even Paddy and Marlon crack a joke anymore.

An Emmerdale viewer noted: “One thing I would like too see when the new EP comes in is the comedy back in the show and the classic one liners which has seriously being lacking for a long time! I hope it comes back!”

Come on, we all want to chuckle along with the TV whilst eating our dinner. Give us some light-hearted banter. We beg.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What changes would you like to see happen in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!