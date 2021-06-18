All about Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson as he splits from co-star Natalie J. Robb

Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson plays Dr Liam Cavanagh in the soap, but what do we know about the actor?

Emmerdale: Who is Jonny McPherson?

Jonny is a 39-year-old actor who is best known for playing Dr Liam in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson: When did he join Emmerdale?

Jonny made his first appearance as Liam in January 2014.

The character would occasionally appear in the soap between 2014 and 2017.

However he became a more regular character in 2018.

What else has Jonny McPherson been in?

Jonny has had roles in many short films including Night Owls, Rest Stop, Thus and Inhabit.

He also played Steve Smith in the drama ‘Til Death in 2014.

Does he live on a boat?

Yes Jonny lives on a boat. He recently spoke about his boat life on Lorraine saying: “[You’ve got] everything you need.

“After living on it for about four years, I now feel that if I go to a normal house: ‘What will you do will all this space? There’s so much!’

“It’s seven foot wide, a traditional English narrow boat. So I can barely stick my arms out!

“It’s got a seven foot cabin height, so I can just about get on my tip-toes.

“You’ve got a living area for watching telly or whatever, then you’ve got a place to eat, a kitchen and a bedroom. And that’s it and that’s all you need.”

Is he still in a relationship with co-star Natalie J. Robb?

Last year it was rumoured that Jonny was dating his co-star Natalie J. Robb, who plays Moira Dingle in the soap after they appeared to be in the same house during Liam Fox’s 50th birthday celebrations zoom call during lockdown.

Later Natalie confirmed the news and revealed the two began dating in January 2020.

In March 2020, when the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus, Jonny stayed with Natalie.

However according to recent reports in The Sun, the two called time on their relationship a few months ago.

