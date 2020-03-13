Alison Hammond has revealed a former Coronation Street star 'proposed' to her on stage

Presenter, Alison Hammon has revealed that a former Coronation Street star proposed to her while on stage.

The 45-year-old This Morning presenter is currently appearing on E4's popular show, Celeb's Go Dating, and is currently looking for her next big love.

I think I've experienced true love three times...

Prior to the start of Celebs Go Dating on February 24, Alison took to Instagram, sharing a pic of herself and her fellow contestants.

She captioned the snap: The @celebsgodating Gang coming to you on 24 th feb on @e4grams 9 pm Don't miss it - pure jokes !!"

One fan commented: "And You Alison Deserve Some Happiness. My Prayers Are With You Alison"

While another fan said: "I hope you find your soul mate"

A third fan commented: "She's gonna be hilarious! Love her!!

Alison has been taking part in this year's Celeb's Go Dating (Credit: WENN.com)

I was doing panto with Oliver Mellor, who was from Coronation Street and I fell head over heals in love with him.

Talking to The Sun Online, Alison said: "I think I've experienced true love three times and one time I didn't even get to shag him. But I am telling you it was absolutely true love."

She continued: "I was doing panto with Oliver Mellor, who was from Coronation Street and I fell head over heels in love with him."

Oliver featured in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2013, playing Matt Carter, the village's heartthrob doctor.

Oliver is now married to 30-year-old glamour model, Rhian Sugden who has featured on The Sun's Page 3, and a number of men's magazines, such as Zoo, Nuts, and Maxim. The pair married in 2018.

Oliver played Dr Matt on ITV's Coronation Street from 2010-2013 (Credit: ITV)

Talking about Oliver, Alison said: "He was so fit and we just got on so well. Oh my god. He was the nicest person. I actually thought this is what true love feels like."

"So every night he would go down on one knee and ask me to marry him. I got to marry him every night and every night he made my heart gallop and sing."

