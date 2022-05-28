Alan Halsall delights fans with snap of ‘hot’ older brother

Alan Halsall has sent fans swooning with his latest Instagram post after sharing a snap of his older brother.

The Coronation Street star delighted his followers with the picture of the siblings treating their mum to a belated Mother’s Day meal.

Read more: Is Alan Halsall getting married to his former co-star girlfriend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall)

Alan Halsall shares picture with fans

The Tyrone Dobbs actor captioned his snap: “Family really is everything…

“Me and my big bro taking out beautiful mother for a belated Mother’s Day.”

Friends and fans were quick to comment on what a great picture it was, with co-star Sally Carman (Abi Wesbter) writing: “What a gorgeous picture.”

Meanwhile, former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas wrote: “Wow, big pic,” with a series of heart emojis.

Alan Halsall is popular with fans (Credit: ITV)

Alan’s brother wins praise

Among comments of “beautiful family photo” and “lovely picture” many followers picked out Alan’s brother, Ste!

“Wow, your brother is hot!” wrote one.

Another added: “Lovely family photo and a very handsome brother you have.”

Several more simply wrote: “Handsome brother.”

There were also fans stunned at the likeness between Alan and his mum.

They called the pair “lookalikes” and “two peas in a pod”.

Tyrone isn’t having much luck with women at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone on Coronation Street

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

It’s been a big week for Tyrone on the cobbles after he finally thought he was getting Fiz back.

Having cheated on her and left her for Alina Pop, Tyrone quickly realised his mistake too late when Fiz moved on with Phill.

But it turned out Mr Nice Guy Phill actually isn’t all he was cracked up to be either when he was revealed to be writing a book about Fiz’s serial killer ex, John Stape.

Fiz moved back in with Tyrone, giving him hope he could win her back.

But then Phill came knocking with an apology and an engagement ring and Fiz went running back to him.

Will Ty be forced to move on now? Or is there hope for him and Fiz in the future?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.