Alan Halsall celebrates birthday with sweet message from Tisha Merry

Former Coronation Street star Tisha Merry has shared a touching tribute to boyfriend Alan Halsall on his 38th birthday.

The actress – who left the ITV soap in 2017 – marked the day with a series of special photographs of the couple together.

The snaps also included Alan’s six-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae.

In one, the trio can be seen enjoying ice cream during a family day out.

In another, a make-up free Tisha cosies up to Alan in their Manchester home.

Alan Halsall’ sweet birthday message

Alongside the post, the soap star sweetly added: “Happy Birthday to the man who puts a smile on my face every day! 💛 @alanhalsall.

“I love you more than you’ll ever know! Have the most amazing day bébé! 😘 xx.”

Tisha Merry has shared a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Alan Halsall (Credit: Instagram Story/missdrewmerry93)

Fans rushed to comment their well-wishes, with one writing: “Happy birthday Alan I’m sure you’ll get truly spoilt!🎁 .”

Another said: “Happy Birthday @alanhalsall you guys are my favourite couple on here. You’re like a cheese and pickle sandwich, meant to be together and look so good 😍 @missdrewmerry93.”

And the tributes didn’t end there, with Tisha later posting a candid photo of the star on Instagram Stories.

The snap showed Alan snoozing on a sun lounger while on holiday.

The former Coronation Street star marked the day with a series of throwback shots (Credit: Instagram Story/missdrewmerry93)

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry’s romance

Alan and Tisha went public with their romance at Corrie co-star Sam Aston’s wedding last year.

The pair first met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013 when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

The relationship was the first for Alan following his divorce from Lucy-Jo, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

Tisha, 27, recently opened up on their romance in YouTube Q+A video, telling fans the couple are ready to settle down and have kids.

Tisha gushed over Alan in the birthday post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One follower asked: “You see yourself marrying Al and having children in the next two years.”

Tisha was shocked and responded saying: “Two! No, definitely not two years. I do see myself getting married, maybe, who knows, I’d love to get married. And I do see myself having children with Alan but not for at least like five years.”

Tisha Merry’s birthday surprise

Back in June, Alan showed off his romantic side as they celebrated Tisha’s birthday in lockdown.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor kicked off the celebrations by surprising Tisha with a saxophone performance in their living room.

The Corrie co-stars live together in Manchester (Credit: YouTube)

He also rustled up a romantic sushi dinner and filled their Manchester pad with balloons.

Alan wrote on Instagram at the time: “Happy 27th Birthday to my beautiful girlfriend @missdrewmerry93.

“Even though we’re in lockdown I hope you will have the most amazing day! You deserve it all and more!!! I [love] you!”

