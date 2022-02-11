After Emma Brooker’s exit, 5 more Coronation Street characters who need to go

Coronation Street is losing Emma Brooker – but she’s not the only one who needs to go.

Actress Alexandra Mardell quit the soap earlier this week as popular Emma.

But there are five other characters who we want to disappear with her.

Alya Nazir is on our chopping list (Credit: ITV)

Alya Nazir

Some Corrie characters inspire quite powerful emotions in viewers – and others inspire absolutely nothing at all.

Alya Nazir is one of the latter group.

There is nothing about her except a batch of man-made fibres holding up a woman-sized shape of hypocrisy.

If she’s not shrieking about her latest minor drama, she’s killing a man and blaming everyone else.

It’s time for Alya to do a disappearing act and save us the trouble of having to watch her.

Coronation Street: Lydia Chambers

Admittedly Corrie does unhinged revenge storylines very well – but Lydia just isn’t cutting it.

She’s more annoying than menacing – and her entire plan to destroy ex Adam Barlow would be a tad more believable if she wasn’t so dull.

Let’s wrap it up and ship her out and find another one of Adam’s exes more worthy of a revenge plot.

Does Kirk add anything to Corrie? (Credit: ITV)

Kirk Sutherland

In a family of incredibly annoying characters – it takes a special talent to be the absolute worst.

Wife Beth and stepson Craig are two of the most pointless characters on the cobbles right now.

But if they have to stay so we can rid ourselves of hapless Kirk then so be it.

Other than muttering something stupid now and again and looking gormless, Kirk adds nothing to the street.

Gemma must be axed from Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma Winter

In soaps some characters work as the occasional star – the pal of the main character.

Gemma barely made sense as a barmaid as a foil for more established, more interesting characters.

A few years ago Corrie bosses tried to make her the centre of the street – and we’ve all been suffering ever since.

She talks while eating, moans about everything, has an uncanny ability to take zero responsibility for herself and if she shouts one more time I shall scream and never stop.

She must go.

It’s time for Chesney to move away (Credit: ITV)

Chesney Brown

If Gemma’s going then Chesney must go too.

He started off as an adorable ginger kid with a massive dog – and now he’s just an annoyance.

Five kids, a feckless partner and mother-in-law, and not a hope of pulling off a decent storyline, it’s time for the entire family to move somewhere more fitting.

Perhaps Shameless could be brought back for them?

