After EastEnders’ Denny Rickman becomes a dad at 13, soap’s most shocking teen parents

EastEnders dropped a major bombshell this week – dead 13 year old Denny Rickman was a father.

The schoolboy apparently fathered baby Alyssa shortly before he drowned In the Thames.

But he’s not the first teen parent in soapland – and he won’t be the last.

Sarah Lou was the original teen mother in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Sarah Louise Platt

Oh Sarah Lou, not Sarah Lou!

But yes, it was Sarah Lou, the angel-faced 13 year old sitting opposite her mum in a doctor’s office with a positive pregnancy test and one hell of an explanation due.

It was the storyline that rocked the cobbles – and the nation.

The first of many teen pregnancy storylines – and one that showed that it isn’t the end of the world.

After all raising Bethany was easy – not like she ended up the victim of a grooming gang, serial killers or potential kidnappers.

EastEnders’ Sonia Fowler

Let this be a lesson to all teenage trumpet players about the dangers of putting down that instrument.

You never know what you’ll pick up in its place.

In Sonia’s case it was baby Bex.

Who despite a custody battle, being adopted out and disappearing – managed to make her way back to her parents.

Faye Windass turned to Craig to help her hide her pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Faye Windass

Faye Windass became Corrie’s second teen mother, years after Sarah Lou.

And she had a very different experience to the OG.

She hid her pregnancy and planned to give birth, abandon her baby and go on with her life.

But when she went into labour, she screamed for her parents and ended up welcoming a healthy baby girl.

However she was desperate to put the baby up for adoption, but was talked out of it by mum Anna.

Months went by and Faye realised she couldn’t cope with being a mother so soon and begged for Miley to be adopted.

However dad Jackson’s parents offered to raise her for her.

Sadly the child was called Miley – and her paternal grandparents decided to move abroad without telling Faye, leaving for good.

Now if only they could change her name.

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle

Like mother, like daughter – Debbie Dingle followed in the proud Dingle tradition of underage pregnancies.

She was born from a fling between mum Charity Dingle and dad Cain Dingle when they were both teens.

Though instead of her cousin – she picked Andy Sugden as her baby’s father – even though she was just 15 and he was an adult.

With Sarah now over 16, she’s well overdue her own child!

Amy Barlow fell pregnant at just 14 in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Amy Barlow

Corrie went for a hatrick two years ago when Amy Barlow discovered she was pregnant.

But unlike Sarah Lou or Faye Windass, headstrong Amy sought out adult help for her very adult problem.

However her parents Tracy and Steve had their own ideas and decided they would adopt the baby.

Amy later had an abortion – but lied at first claiming it was a miscarriage.

When the truth was revealed the soap dealt with the family dynamics brilliantly and showed them all supporting each other.

