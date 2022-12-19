Adam Thomas TURNED DOWN Emmerdale return for 50th anniversary – here’s why

Adam Thomas has revealed he turned down the offer to return to Emmerdale for the soap’s 50th anniversary earlier this year.

Adam played Adam Barton from 2009 until 2018.

But now Adam Thomas has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to return this year for the show’s big anniversary.

Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas reveals why he turned down returning to Emmerdale for the 50th anniversary

Emmerdale resident Adam Barton fled the village as we went on the run in 2018.

He took the blame for the murder of his aunt Emma Barton, but it was actually his mum Moira who committed the crime.

But Adam never went to prison because his best friend Aaron and stepdad Cain broke him out of the prison van on the day of his sentencing. Adam left the country on a cargo ship.

Last year Aaron Dingle decided to leave village and went to stay with Adam.

Aaron returned this year for the show’s 50th anniversary and now Adam Thomas has revealed that he was also offered to return alongside Aaron actor, Danny Miller.

Aaron returned to Emmerdale earlier this year after spending time with Adam (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to OK! Adam revealed he had to turn down returning to Emmerdale as he was filming for Waterloo Road.

He said: “They asked me and Danny Miller to go back for the 50th anniversary but unfortunately I was busy doing this [Waterloo Road] and we couldn’t make it work.”

However Adam has confirmed that he would love to return to the soap in the future.

He continued: “But listen, I would love to go back one day.

“Emmerdale will always be a huge part of my life. I learned so much and I met some amazing people. For now I want to see where this takes me. But never say never.”

Adam is returning to Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Adam’s return to Waterloo Road

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Waterloo Road was being brought back after the show was cancelled in 2015.

It was also revealed that Adam would be returning as Donte Charles, one of the Waterloo Road’s original students.

Adam will be returning alongside Katie Griffiths, who plays Donte’s wife Chlo Charles and Angela Griffin, who played teacher Kim Campbell in the original series.

Speaking about when he was asked to come back to Waterloo Road, Adam said: “I was flabbergasted. It was a phone call I never saw coming.

“A casting director rang me and asked to meet me. He said that he was thinking about bringing Waterloo Road back and wanted me to be a part of it.”

Waterloo Road will be returning on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

