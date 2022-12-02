Adam Thomas pleads with fans to ‘stop’ as they all ask the same question

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star, Adam Thomas, has taken to Instagram stories, begging fans to ‘stop’ asking him the same question.

Fans have apparently been bombarding him with the question, desperate to get an answer.

Now, Adam has confirmed that he will reveal all tonight (Friday December 2, 2022).

Adam will reveal all tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam has asked fans to ‘stop’ asking questions

Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas has been teasing people about his Christmas tree, causing fans to beg him to reveal his tree on Instagram.

On his latest post, one follower wrote: “Would love to see the Christmas tree. Haven’t seen it for a few days, I’m well invested…”

It seems that many others have been messaging Adam along the same lines, asking when he will reveal his tree online.

Now Adam has taken to Instagram stories to address his fans.

Adam Thomas talks to his fans on his Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram/adamthomas21)

Starting an Instagram video on his Stories, Adam could be seen singing a cheery, good morning song as he walked down a high street.

He then said: “You just won’t let this Christmas tree drop, will you?

“I am very aware that I’ve not revealed my Christmas tree yet. Okay? I do know.”

Adam then begged his fans to stop asking the question, saying: “Will you stop asking me? I feel like you’re only on here because you want to know about my Christmas tree.”

He then joked: “What about me?”

To many fans’ excitement, Adam then noted: “I will reveal my Christmas tree later tonight.”

“Are you happy now? Are you HAPPY?”

At least that’s settled then!

Waterloo Road is back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Thomas and Waterloo Road

Adam can be forgiven for not yet posting his Christmas tree as he’s been otherwise pre-occupied.

The Emmerdale star has been getting ready for the launch of the new Waterloo Road series, in which he will star alongside his niece and son.

Adam will be bringing his character, Donte Charles, back onto our screens, looking much more grown up than when we last saw him.

The new series of Waterloo Road will air in January 2023, with the show last airing in 2015.

Now it’s back with some familiar faces and we can’t wait!

Read more: Waterloo Road: What happened to the old set? What do we know about the new set?

Waterloo Road returns in January 2023 on BBC. You can watch the original series now on BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to Waterloo Road’s return? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.